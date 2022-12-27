'The Hills': Jason Wahler's Infant Son Hospitalized

Jason Wahler and Ashley Wahler spent Christmas in the hospital with their 1-year-old son Wyatt as the little one battled a case of pneumonia. The Hills: New Beginnings couple, who also share 5-year-old daughter Delilah, took to Instagram Monday to share how what they thought was a "normal cold" turned into something much more dangerous on Christmas Day.

"Well not the Christmas we were expecting," Ashley told her Instagram followers Monday, explaining that Wyatt's cold "took a turn for the worst Christmas morning," leaving the little one "very lethargic" with a high fever. "Turns out he has an pneumonia [sic] so we ended up spending the night at the children's hospital continuing to give him oxygen for his breathing," the hairstylist continued.

Luckily, Wyatt was quick to recover, and the Wahlers even got a taste of Christmas while in the hospital. "This guy is a trouper!!!!" Ashley wrote alongside photos of her family in the hospital. "He was so brave and the children's hospital was above and beyond even giving us our very own tree to decorate."

The MTV alum concluded that "nothing could stop our joy even if it meant staying in the hospital for the night," and that Wyatt is "back home now and on the mend with lots of snuggles," thanking everyone who sent "prayers and support" to their family during the tough time. Jason also shared footage of the little boy proving he's feeling much better, as Wyatt moved and grooved in his car seat to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" during a drive. Ashley reposted the video, writing that they're both "grateful he's on the mend."

The Laguna Beach alum and his wife, who tied the knot in October 2013, welcomed their youngest in June 2021, nearly four years after welcoming Delilah. "Ashley and I are elated to have welcomed our beautiful, healthy baby boy Wyatt Ragle Wahler this morning," Jason told PEOPLE at the time. "We are so excited to give Delilah a brother to complete our little family, and we can't wait to raise them both the best we can. I can't wait to be involved in Wyatt's life the way my dad was in mine, and I hope to have the same bond I share with him."

"I can't wait to be his coach and for him to be my wingman and mini-me," the proud dad added. "It was one of the most incredible experiences to deliver him into the world. I have the utmost respect for my wife Ashley, who did an absolutely incredible job through the birthing process, as well as all the other mothers who have the same strength in creating life."