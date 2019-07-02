Jason Wahler, Star of ‘The Hills’ Says He’s Been Arrested 18 Times

Jason Wahler has had a long journey to the life he leads alongside wife Ashley Wahler. The Hills star confessed during Monday’s episode of The Hills: New Beginnings that his life has “totally made a complete 180” since his alcohol-fueled days years ago.

He admitted during a confessional on the show that his relationship with Ashley is the first he could actually feel things in. He previously dated Lauren Conrad on and off during Laguna Beach and The Hills before splitting in 2006.

“I was a womanizing alcoholic. [Ages] 18 to 23, I went to 12 different treatment centers from Florida to Hawaii. I was arrested 18 times. Over the last 10 years, my life’s totally made a complete 180,” he said. “This is the first sober relationship I had ever entered into. I had, like, actually feelings and emotions, because I had numbed stuff out for so many years.”

The Laguna Beach alum previously told Us Weekly that he felt had to re-meet the entire cast of The Hills again when the revival began filming, as he was in an entirely different mindset after getting sober.

“My perception was so skewed back in the day. I wasn’t in a place to really get to know anybody. I mean, I didn’t know myself, you know, so I was not in a position to be able to connect with anybody else,” he said in June. “I honestly never really knew Spencer [Pratt]. I knew Heidi [Montag] pretty well for a while, and I have always had my thoughts and opinions on her. I’ve always liked her. But with Spencer, I just never got to know him. We literally never met. We’d crossed paths or different things and actually talk. … He’s a good guy.”

Elsewhere during Monday’s episode, Brody Jenner admitted that he’s learned “not to expect too much” from dad Caitlyn Jenner, who he says wasn’t around much while he was growing up.

“I didn’t really grow up with my dad,” Brody said of growing up in what would eventually become part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians empire. “When I was really little we got to spend a little time. When he started, obviously, the family with the Kardashian family, I didn’t really see much of him.”

At the time, Caitlyn had yet to transition and was going by Bruce during her marriage to Brody’s mom, Linda Thompson, which ended in 1986. Caitlyn then married Kris Jenner in 1991, having daughters Kendall and Kylie not long after. Brody said it all made for a distance relationship.

“Bruce was just never really around — every so often maybe once every couple years. Wasn’t around for my graduation, wasn’t around for most of my birthdays so, yeah, it really wasn’t any relationship. It was very surface,” Brody continued. “Eventually, we started to become closer but then all of a sudden, it’s like, I was just getting to know Bruce and then Bruce became Caitlyn. … My dad, she’s like a 15-year-old girl now. She’s totally different. It’s awesome, it’s great. She’s happy, she’s running around. She’s off living her life, so what I’ve learned is to just not expect too much from her.”

