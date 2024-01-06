Trista Sutter Reveals What Husband Ryan Sutter Whispered to Her at 'The Golden Wedding'

Trista said it was Ryan's way of saying 'I love you' to her.

Trista Sutter is addressing her husband Ryan Sutter's memorable moment during The Golden Wedding. The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner pledged to make his bride Theresa Nist "the happiest woman on earth" during their televised wedding on Jan. 4.

The camera cut as the 72-year-old was reciting his vows, and Ryan could be seen whispering into Trista's ear as the duo sat in the crowd with their fellow Bachelor Nation stars. Viewers began speculating on social media at the time that Ryan had made a sarcastic remark about how "that's not going to happen" to Trista, whom he married in 2003 after first falling in love on the very first season of The Bachelorette.

Whoops is right…when it comes to lip reading mistakes. Since I was the one to whom Ryan was speaking, I can clarify. He said “the second happiest”. Please don’t search for drama when there is only love. — Trista Sutter (@tristasutter) January 5, 2024

So, let's take a closer look at what he actually said. According to Trista, it was a matter of "lip reading mistakes." "Since I was the one to whom Ryan was speaking, I can clarify," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Jan. 5. "He said 'the second happiest.'"

In her Instagram Story, Trista revealed even more about the fleeting exchange between Ryan and her, explaining that it was simply Ryan's way of saying "I love you" to her in an unexpected fashion.

"Someone on Twitter that has nothing better to do with their time is speculating that Ryan said something negative," she continued. "When, of course, he didn't."

As she described her husband of 20 years, Ryan, as a man who has "the purest heart," Trista said the truth of the matter is that he loves Gerry and Theresa very much. "It was a beautiful wedding, and we were there to support them," the original Bachelorette added. "They're part of our Bachelor Nation family."

As far as Bachelor Nation was concerned, they had a strong presence at the California wedding. Additionally to Trista and Ryan, whose kids Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 14, were also in attendance, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tayshia Adams, Michelle Young, Raven Gates, Zach Shallcross, Kaity Biggar, Wells Adams and Dean Unglert were also in attendance.

As it turns out, Bachelor in Paradise star Brayden Bowers got engaged to The Bachelor alum Christina Mandrell during the cocktail hour before the ceremony. "For the first time in my life, I feel like I've found someone I can be myself with unapologetically," Bowers told Mandrell. "I know I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

Host Jesse Palmer told Entertainment Weekly that Bowers received permission from the bride and groom to pop the question. "Brayden actually called Gerry and Theresa and made sure he got their blessing before he proposed," Palmer said.