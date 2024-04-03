'Golden Bachelor' Newlyweds Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Reportedly Living Apart

Not all married couples believe in cohabitating immediately. Just ask The Golden Bachelor staples. Gerry Turner and his new bride, Theresa Nist. Not only do they not live in the same home, they don't even live in the same state. The couple wed in an ABC wedding special watched by millions on Jan. 4. According to TMZ, Turner lives at his Northern Indiana lake house, while Theresa's remains in the Garden State of New Jersey. As for why neither have made the move, the outlet reports it's because both feel the hassle isn't worth it right now.

Nist is also working full-time in and needs to decide what she's going to do about her job as a compliance officer. They are also both close to their own families, and moving away from them is hard to imagine. But the main factor is they need to decide where they want to live as a unit.

The media outlet reports they are eyeing Charleston, SC. Theresa's son and grandchildren are that area. But as of now, they remain undecided.

Luckily, the distance isn't hurting their romance. Sources say they are madly in love and the distance is helpful for them. After all, they are at a golden age where both are pretty set in their routines. But they make seeing one another a priority.

They knew early on that distance would play a factor in their marriage. In an interview with Esquire, Nist noted that distance was never an issue. "I learned on the first date that Gerry was willing to move, so we are flexible with each other. We are both willing to move to a different location," she said.

Turner added: "We both agree that Theresa won't move to my house, and I won't move to her house. It's got to be a new start. It's got to be Theresa and Gerry's house that we start together."