'The Golden Bachelor' Causing Headaches for One 'The View' Host

Turns out network synergy is not too much fun for the folks at 'The View.'

There is always some sort of drama or frustration that bleeds through live on the air. With Whoopi Goldberg out on Fridays, it was up to one of the other co-hosts to step up for the Hot Topics segment and whatever reaction might follow.

Ana Navarro got the duties on Friday and it seems she's not a fan of having to talk about ABC's hit spin-off, The Golden Bachelor. The new romantic reality competition is giving those older hearts a chance to find love and find some ratings success in the process. The star, Gerry Turner, has been paraded around to give the nation a look at his character and to ease folks into the new series.

Navarro was tasked to discuss the rose ceremony at the close of the latest episode, ending with Turner opening crying while saying goodbye to the ladies who didn't get a rose. While it was meant to spark discussion between the panel on whether the tears were welcome or represented a major turnoff, which it did. Navarro went in another direction.

"Can I tell you something? I'm gonna be the one crying if we keep talking about 'The Bachelor,' Navarro joked. "Which, apparently, Brian Teta [executive producer of 'The View'] is going to torture me about this every week."

She's spot on with her assessment, of course. The Golden Bachelor is sure to be a topic of discussion until the end of the season. "[Brian] said it's the number one show on Hulu, I wanna be thrown on the other side of the wall," Navarro said, making reference to the U.S. border wall from earlier in the segment.

Sonny Hostin made her case for the show Naked Attraction, the controversial recent addition to Max where contestants are trying to find love but the show begins with them seeing their potential partners naked. This left an opening for Joy Behar to slide in a joke about The Golden Bachelor.

"A perfect show would be 'The Naked Golden Bachelor!" the longtime host said, much to the displeasure of the former contra supporter. Not sure what other hot topics would've been better, but The Golden Bachelor is a wash for The View.