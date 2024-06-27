'The GOAT': Paola Reflects on Drama With 'Big Brother' Alum Da'Vonne and How It Led to Her Win

Amazon Freevee's The GOAT has officially crowned the greatest reality star of all time — Paola Mayfield. The 90 Day Fiancé OG managed to beat the competition and secure almost all of the votes to win the title of The GOAT. Following her win, Paola took time to chat with PopCulture.com about her journey on The GOAT, during which she discussed her late-game feud with Big Brother alum Da'Vonne Rogers and her winning strategy.

In the finale, Paola acknowledged that one of her biggest moves was putting Da'Vonne up for nomination during the week that she won the "Goat" challenge. In turn, that's one big reason why she secured as many votes as she did from those who were eliminated earlier in the season. However, it's also likely why she didn't receive a vote from Da'Vonne, who was the only one to cast a vote for Joe Amabile. Paola had the opportunity to chat with Da'Vonne before their votes were cast, but she did not take the time to have a serious discussion with her. Does she think there was any chance she could have changed her mind?

(Photo: Da'Vonne Rogers (L) and Paola Mayfield compete on "The GOAT." Credit: Prime Video - Courtesy of Freevee)

"She's a very proud person. I feel like I did the same to her," she said. "And I was able to just go and say, 'Hey, I'm sorry for what I did to you.' There is nothing else to say because look, we made a deal. Once we get to five, we're going to start shooting at each other. And so that happened. So I feel like no matter what, she was not, well of course she was not going to be happy with the decision I made because I got her out."

As fans saw, the decision to nominate Da'Vonne caused sparks to fly in the house. While Paola stands by that decision, she wasn't thrilled with what took place after. The 90 Day Fiancé alum said that she "did apologize" to Da'Vonne for using the word "b*tch" during their argument, but she added about their tiff, "That's something that I really didn't appreciate because you need to learn how to lose. I don't think I would've done that."

Drama aside, Paola is thankful for the experience and, of course, being able to call herself the first winner of The GOAT. When asked what the best part about her journey on The GOAT was, Paola said, "I can't believe that I was able to compete against so many big personalities and being able to win to a Survivor who just recently won a season. A girl like Da'Vonne, she has done so many different competition shows, she's amazing. She's amazing at what she does. And being able to be an OG and the first Goat of the first season of The GOAT. What a better thing to actually get from that is being the first Goat."