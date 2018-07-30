’90 Day Fiance’ Star Paola Mayfield Wants Truce With Castmate Anfisa Arkhipchenko

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? feud between Paola Mayfield and Anfisa Arkhipchenko may be coming to an end.

The two may still be getting into it during the Season 3 tell-all special, but Mayfield is ready to make peace after announcing she and husband Russ were expecting their first child together, she told Us Weekly.

"Right now things got worse, and right now it's more of a physical thing. I don't want to be close to [Arkhipchenko] because knowing how she would react," she told the publication. "Because after what happened last Sunday, where she tried to hit me, and I don't want that close to me right now," she continued. "I just have to protect myself."

The TLC stars have bad blood dating back to Season 2 of the series, when Mayfield called Arkhipchenko an ugly mail-order bride. After a number of barbs traded on social media, things got real during the Season 3 tell-all when their beef nearly turned physical in the first part. Being pregnant, Mayfield said, has been difficult when it comes to weathering negative things being said about her.

"I'm not gonna lie. My hormones are crazy, and dealing with the people insulting me and saying all those things, and I've been dealing with that for a while," she said. "And it gets to me because I know who I am, and I'm not that person that people think I am. And so getting all that pain because of [Anfisa] because of what happened in the past, it's hurtful. It does hurt, and even more I feel it more right now. I just want to have a happy pregnancy and … but I guess I have to be stronger at this point because I don't want this to affect my baby."

Mayfield added that she thinks Arkhipchenko needs to apologize to her before things can truly be back to good. "I did try [to apologize], but I don't think she wanted … I did apologize," she explained. "I made a video and I made it public and she knew about it, but even though she knew about it, she didn't want to talk to me or try to fix the situation, so it's like, 'Come on. I'm not gonna beg you for that.' It wasn't that crazy, and for me to actually be following her like, 'Please forgive me.' It's not fair."

Arkhipchenko and her husband Jorge Nava are currently going through a tough time of their own, with Nava's ex-girlfriend claiming that he is the father of her 10-year-old daughter. Nava was also arrested in June for allegedly transporting nearly 300 lbs. of marijuana across state lines for sale.

"I don't know about it," Mayfield said of the situation. "I just want … for the baby … not to be in that situation. She doesn't deserve that, so hopefully they can fix that and they can move on. … She shouldn't have to leave him because at the end, it's in the past, and if she loves him that much, she'll just pick up with him and support him because he loves her."

