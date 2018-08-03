‘The Four’ Crowns Season 2 Winner

The Four: Battle For Stardom season two ended with James Graham taking home the title Thursday night.

The night started with Sharaya J, Leah Jenea, Whitney Reign and Graham as the four finalists. By the end of the night, the competition was cut down to Graham and Sharaya.

Graham performed Adele’s “Hello,” which won him praise from the judges. Sean “Diddy” Combs told Sharaya she would have won with a performance of Jill Scott’s “Golden” if Graham did not hit it out of the ballpark as he did.

“Thank you all so much,” Graham said at the end of the episode. “I honestly am in shock right now. Thank you, everyone, so much. Sharaya, I love you.”

“This is my boo right here,” Sharaya said, referring to Graham. “We both came to fight — and the best woman won.”

During the first round, Jenea performed Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors,” while Reign belted out “Lady Marmalade.” Sharaya sang The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy” and Graham performed Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You.”

This was only the second season of The Four, which kicked off in January. The show features Diddy, Meghan Trainor and DJ Khaled as judges, with Fergie as the host. Record executive Charlie Walk was a judge during the first season, but he withdrew after sexual assault allegations against him surfaced.

“I feel like something I’ve maybe always struggled with is my emotion in a song because I might be feeling the emotion but I don’t know whether it’s my like Englishness I keep it quite bottled up” Graham, 21, told Entertainment Tonight before the finale aired. “I finally managed to break my own walls and barriers down and I’ve managed to unlock that sort of that emotion.”

Graham thanked Diddy for giving him the advice he needed to become a better singer.

“He’s really helped mold that side of me to now be sort of more of the whole package,” he told ET.

As a British singer, Graham said he was unsure if he could get the support from American viewers.

“The reaction’s been incredible,” he told Entertainment Weekly. I wasn’t sure how Americans would be, whether they were going to be like, ‘Nah, go home.’”

Now that Graham won The Four, he has a recording contract with Republic Records. He was also named the new iHeart Radio “On The Verge” artist.