Pair of Dr. Phil-Related Series Canceled

✖

A pair of daytime shows created by Jay McGraw's production, Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is the son of Dr. Phil McGraw and these cancellations add to the once powerful lineup already connected to the doctor's name.

The Doctors and Daily MailTV will not see new seasons, with the syndicated talk shows learning the decision earlier Friday. The Doctors premiered in 2008 with host Dr. Travis Stork, Dr. Andrew Ordon, Dr. Sonia Batra, Dr. Judy Ho and Dr. Nita Landry. Each doctor comes from an expert background, hoping to give audiences a full spectrum of issues to decode each day like plastic surgery, weight loss and much more.

Production of the show was initially shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, launching a new season in Sept. 2021 that shifted from a panel and a live audience, replacing it will only one doctor, Dr. Ian Smith. This coincided with the show's production moving from Los Angeles to the East Coast and a change in theme to "take your power back."

These decisions were responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fear that many were working through due to the spread of the virus. It also tried to assist people into "fighting shape physically, mentally and emotionally," according to Deadline.

Daily MailTV, named after the outlet of the same name, focused on the top stories from the site during the week. This includes crime stories, health, science and technology headlines, and breaking news. McGraw also produced this show alongside Daily Mail CEO Martin Clarke, Matt Strauss and Dr. Phil himself.

These cancellations follow the end of the CBS drama Bull, produced by Phil and Jay McGraw. The series starring NCIS alum Michael Weatherly took inspiration from the elder McGraw's career in trial analysis and jury selection. Season six of Bull is currently airing on CBS and wraps up on May 26.