Dr. Phil's Son Jordan McGraw Marries E! Personality Morgan Stewart

Dr. Phil's son is officially a married man! Five months after becoming engaged, Jordan McGraw married his fiancée, E! personality Morgan Stewart. The newlyweds said "I do" in "a very intimate wedding ceremony" on Wednesday, Dec. 9, the outlet reported, with both McGraw and Stewart confirming the happy news on social media.

Stewart, who co-hosts the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop, took to Instagram for the exciting announcement, sharing a wedding photo alongside the caption, "Btw ... Jordan and Morgan McGraw." The happily married couple are currently expecting their first child together, and McGraw rested his hand on his wife's growing belly as he stole a kiss in the image. Stewart, meanwhile, held a bouquet in one hand. She walked down the aisle in a white Chanel gown.

McGraw also confirmed the news on his respective account. He made the announcement with another candid photo from their big day, which he shared with a simple caption reading, "12-9-20." The image showed McGraw, wearing a black tux, and his wife holding hands, both all smiles. According to E! News, the couple will share more photos from the day and give more details during a Friday, Dec. 11 appearance on Daily Pop.

In the meantime, the newlyweds are receiving plenty of love, including from Dr. Phil himself. After his son and daughter-in-law shared the first-look images of their wedding, he was among the first to comment. In response to Stewart’s post, he said he is "so thrilled" for the happy couple and was quick to "welcome" Stewart "to the family. I thought I could not be more proud of Jordan—and then he married you and proved me wrong! Love to you both!" Taking to the comments section of his son’s post, he said, "it is inspiring to see the love you share and I can't wait for the life you will share to unfold. Love you both!! Good job Jordan!"

McGraw and Stewart initially began dating over a decade ago, though they went their separate ways after a year together. After reuniting and rekindling their romance at the beginning of 2020, McGraw dropped to one knee and popped the question over the summer, the couple sharing the news over the Fourth of July weekend. They are currently expecting their first child together, having shared the news in August that they are expecting a baby girl.