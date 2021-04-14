'The Challenge': Who Wins Season 36?

✖

After a season full of thrilling competitions, backstabbing, and, strangely enough, math equations (what's 8 times 9, anyone?), The Challenge is finally coming to an end. Four teams are heading into the final — CT Tamburello and Amber Borzotra (who is on her rookie season), Faysal "Fessy" Shafaat and Kaycee Clark, Cory Wharton and Kam Williams, and Leroy Garrett and Nany Gonzalez. Only one of those four teams will be taking home the grand prize and the title of The Challenge: Double Agents champions. But, who will it be?

Since the events in the final took place months prior, you might be aware of certain spoilers floating around about the outcome. However, if you're trying to stay unspoiled, don't worry, as PopCulture.com will simply be speculating on who might win based on how the competitors fared throughout the season. So, without further ado, let's break down which one of these pairs has the best chances of pulling out the win.

Leroy & Nany

(Photo: The Challenge/Twitter)

While it would be great to see Leroy take home a win on his final season and it would be a very full-circle moment for the two Real World: Las Vegas alums to win together, this pairing may just fall short in comparison to their competition. Leroy had a great season with his longtime partner Kaycee (before she was stolen by Fessy after the final male elimination) and Nany racked up her first individual elimination win. But, when it comes to winning the final, this duo's strengths likely won't take them across the finish line ahead of the other incredibly strong pairs in the final.

CT & Amber

(Photo: The Challenge/Twitter)

You have to give Amber props for making the final on her rookie season. However, when it comes to whether she and veteran CT can win, the jury's still out. Although, if there's one person who could help Amber take home the win, it would be CT, who has won three times in the past.

Cory & Kam

(Photo: The Challenge/Twitter)

Cory and Kam are an incredibly strong duo, period. Both have what it takes to win and, since they are both seasoned veterans without a win, they're hungry for it. Although, Cory's past performances in finals haven't necessarily proven that he can become a Challenge champion. So, Kam may end up having to pick up some of his slack (particularly, if there are any puzzles involved).

Fessy & Kaycee

(Photo: The Challenge/Twitter)

While all of the pairs certainly have a chance at taking home the win, Fessy and Kaycee definitely look as though they're the strongest duo of the bunch. The Big Brother alliance has dominated The Challenge: Double Agents, there's no question there. Not only has Kaycee racked up a number of daily wins with her former partner, Leroy, but Fessy also proved that he was a force to be reckoned with when it came to eliminations. Considering their overall dominance this season in addition to both of their backgrounds as professional athletes, it's easy to see why Fessy and Kaycee have the edge when it comes to this final.

The first part of The Challenge's final will air on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. To see which pair does end up winning, you'll have to tune into the second part next week at the same time and on the same channel. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.