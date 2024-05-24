'The Challenge': Tina Talks Flora Drama, Reuniting With Veronica and Rachel on 'All Stars'

The fourth season of The Challenge: All Stars just lost one of its biggest personalities. After getting caught in the crossfire of the Laurel Stucky and Cara Maria Sorbello drama, Tina Barta found herself up for elimination against Kam Williams. While she put up a great fight, her time on this season was cut short when she lost to Kam. During PopCulture.com's recent chat with Tina, she opened up about her reunion with Veronica Portillo and Rachel Robinson (and how it almost didn't happen!) and her drama with Flora Alekseyeun that has gone beyond the events of The Challenge: All Stars Season 4.

Throughout episode 8 of The Challenge: All Stars, "The Queen's Gambit," much of the focus was on Kam going into elimination and stealing a star from Cara Maria. In regards to the chaos surrounding this elimination match-up, Tina admitted that she "didn't want to get involved" with what she called "toxic" drama. She added that while she does go onto the show to win, her goal is to "compete" and "have fun," which is reminiscent of the early days of The Challenge.

Still, Tina, who did not reveal whose star she would have stolen had she won the elimination, found herself in some drama all the same. More specifically, she did not see eye-to-eye with Flora, a feud that has carried over onto social media after filming stopped. Tina did say that they had a conversation in the house and "squashed" it, however, their drama has only ramped up on social media as the episodes have been airing.

(Photo: Jonne Roriz)

Tina explained that she doesn't know the root of their drama, but she did suggest that it could have something to do with Flora's connection with All Stars alum Beth Stolarczyk, with whom she has a storied past. She said, "They're reinforcing each other's negative behavior and toxic behavior to the situation. So they're winding each other up ... I don't mind venting, but there's a difference between venting and sh*t-talking when you don't know what the f*ck you're talking about." Even though this drama has enveloped her Challenge experience this season, Tina is taking things in stride, as she said, "Whatever they say, I have that comfort. I'm like... I can laugh at it, because it's like, "B*tch, you're wrong."

On a more positive note, Season 4 of The Challenge: All Stars marked the first time since The Challenge: Inferno II (2005) that Tina, Veronica, and Rachel appeared in the same season together. According to Tina, the trio's reunion almost didn't happen, and she was the one who convinced her friends to join her on All Stars. She joked, "So if anybody tells me that I don't have negotiation skills or powers of persuasion, I [do] when I'm really motivated."

Tina added about their reunion, "They came and they did me a solid. And I will tell you, the whole time I was there, I was like, 'If I go out, guys, forever, I'm going to go out happy as shit. This is my retirement challenge.' This is how I wanted to go out." This may have been a "retirement" Challenge of sorts, but don't count Tina out though, as she added, "I haven't gone out yet."