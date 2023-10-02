'The Challenge' Star Facing Possible Ankle Amputation

The Challenge's Nelson Thomas is facing a potential ankle amputation following injuries he suffered in a March car crash. The MTV star, 34, took to his Instagram in a recent video to share a "disheartening" update about his recovery. Thomas has spent the past several months recuperating after he was rescued from his flaming car in Austin, Texas, by Minnesota Vikings player K.J. Osborn and three other people who stopped to help.

Following nearly two months in the hospital and multiple surgeries, Thomas told his followers that he had gotten the news from his orthopedist that his ankle had re-fractured and was not healing. "I received the most disheartening news about my ankle," Thomas captioned the video, revealing that he was facing a drastic possible next step in his treatment. "Come to find out, where they have the screws and plates, the bone broke. It did not re-heal," he explained, adding that "the doctor has laid my options out there. The stage that I'm in right now is called a salvage stage, which either they can salvage my ankle, or they can amputate it."

Thomas continued that he was "so mad right now" to learn that seven months into what he was told would be a year-long recovery process, his ankle had not made progress in healing. If the Are You the One? star moves forward in attempting to save the ankle, he will need a CT scan and additional bloodwork, which would be followed by an ankle fusion surgery to fuse the injured ankle joints into a fixed bone segment. This would potentially limit Thomas' mobility, and is often unsuccessful, which could then prompt the need to amputate the ankle.

"This is not going to break me, but goddamn, I'm so over hearing bad news," an emotional Thomas said in the video. "I just wanted some good news today." The reality personality revealed Sunday that he would be consulting with other doctors before making his decision. "I've chosen to lift myself up and wear a smile. While I've dwelled on the things that have gone awry, I remind myself that I'm here, I'm breathing, I'm alive. That's reason enough for me to wear a smile," he wrote on Instagram, sharing the X-rays of his ankle with his followers. "I'm sharing this to seek input, advice, or guidance from others. I certainly intend to consult with another doctor or two before making any decisions."