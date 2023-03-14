'The Challenge' Star Nelson Thomas Hospitalized After Terrifying Car Accident

The Challenge star Nelson Thomas is thankful to be alive after a terrifying car accident that he was involved in at the beginning of March. On Tuesday, he chronicled the scary situation on Instagram and shared a photo of himself recovering in the hospital. In addition to sharing an update on his recovery, Thomas also posted a video taken at the scene of the accident that shows just how serious the situation was.

Thomas wrote that he was involved in a car accident on March 5. He thanked several individuals, including Minnesota Vikings player K.J. Osborn, for helping him at the scene. As he wrote, they were able to pull him out of his vehicle, which caught on fire after it crashed. Thomas even shared a video that was taken, which showcases him being pulled out of the car. The reality star wrote, "Words can't explain how grateful I am to be alive. God is truly great and he has you in his hands no matter who you are."

Thankfully, Thomas wrote that he is in "high spirits" after the ordeal and that he is "getting stronger." He ended his message by writing, "This will be a long road to recovery but to my fans, friends and family please keep me in your prayers." Thomas' caption came with several photos chronicling the extent of his injuries. Based on the photos, his right foot and right arm sustained the worst of the injuries with both appearing heavily stitched up. Thomas also included an X-Ray of his foot and it looks as though it was fractured in several places.

Thomas' Challenge family will be supporting him throughout his recovery process, as many of his fellow competitors shared kind words in the comments section of his post. Kam Williams wrote, "So sorry this happened to you, you're in our prayers brother." Wes Bergmann commented, "Jesus Nelson this is terrible. I'm so sorry and am confident you'll breeze through this healing process." The Challenge's official Instagram account also sent some love Thomas' way, writing, "Get well soon, Legend. Whole Challenge fam is behind you [heart emoji]."

Thomas has been a longtime fixture in The Challenge world. He most recently appeared on Season 38 of the competition, subtitled Ride or Dies, with his partner, Nurys Mateo. The reality star can currently be seen on The Challenge: World Championship, which is airing on Wednesdays on Paramount+.