'The Challenge' Star Nelson Thomas Reveals He's the Man Vikings Player KJ Osborn Saved From Fiery Car Crash

On Tuesday, The Challenge star Nelson Thomas revealed that he was involved in a serious car accident at the beginning of March. He shared on Instagram that several individuals helped him out at the scene, managing to pull him out of his burning vehicle. According to the reality star, one of the people that helped him was Minnesota Vikings player KJ Osborn.

Thomas was hospitalized following the car accident, which took place in Austin, Texas. He showed off how his right arm and leg were seriously injured in the fray. The Challenge competitor included a video that was taken at the scene, which shows how a group of people rushed to extract him from his car, which caught on fire. He thanked each of them individually, writing that he is "forever grateful" to them for risking their lives to save his. The reality star wrote, "Words can't explain how grateful I am to be alive. God is truly great and he has you in his hands no matter who you are."

Thomas wrote that he is in "high spirits" following the ordeal and that he is "getting stronger." He added, "This will be a long road to recovery but to my fans, friends and family please keep me in your prayers." As previously mentioned, one of the people whom Thomas thanked was Osborn. TMZ reported that the athlete was in an Uber heading home after a workout when he came upon the crash. Osborn, his driver, and two others were then able to extract Thomas from the vehicle and pull him away to safety.

The Minnesota Vikings player recounted the incident on Instagram. He posted several photos from the scene, which show Thomas' car in complete disarray. Osborn wrote, "Most of the time the saying goes "wrong place wrong time." But this time I believe God had me, us, at the right place at the exact right time." He went on to write that he never thought "in a million years" that he would be put in a position to save someone after their vehicle caught on fire. Osborn ended his post on a hopeful note, writing, "I'll leave you with this. God is real. And His LOVE is real. He will send his angels to be camped around you and provide you with his grace and mercy."