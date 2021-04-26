'The Challenge' Co-Stars and Fans Console Ashley Cain After His Daughter's Death

Tragedy struck The Challenge star Ashley Cain over the weekend, as he announced the death of his baby daughter, who lost a battle with leukemia. Now, Cain's co-stars and fans have taken to social media to try and console the reality star in the wake of the terrible news. Cain shared his daughter, Azaylia, with his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee. Sadly, the child was diagnosed with a "rare and aggressive" form of cancer. On Sunday, the Soccer star took to Instagram to share that Azaylia had died, sharing a photo of him holding her along with a quote from author R.H. Sin which reads, "She's proof that you can walk through hell and still be an angel." In a caption on the post, Cain wrote, "Rest In Paradise Princess." He added, "I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven." Fans, friends, and followers of Cain have been expressing their deep sorrow over his loss, and they are doing their best to offer him support during this difficult time. Scroll down to read some of the messages being sent on Twitter and Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain) "Love you so much," wrote Cain's The Challenge co-star Georgia Harrison. "Her life may have been short but she inspired so many people and has saved so many lives encouraging people to sign up to the donor list. She has done more for the world than most people will achieve in 70 years and you two have given her the strength to do so."

Literally sobbing over a family I don't know but the world is such a cruel place. Such a beautiful little baby who has touched more hearts than can ever be explained. I can't even begin to imagine what Ashley Cain & Safiyya are going through. #AzayliaCain — doodlesbythebunny (@doodlesbythebun) April 25, 2021 "I am so sorry. Words will never be enough," wrote influencer and author Sophie Hinchliffe. "Azaylia Diamond Cain left a mark on millions of people around the world, despite the short amount of time she graced our lives. A journey that will forever be in my memory. A little Lion we will never ever forget. Ash and Saff, You are an inspiration to us all. I bow to you now and always. Sleep peacefully our little lion."

Our thoughts and condolences are with our former player Ashley Cain and his family, following the news that his daughter Azaylia has sadly passed away. — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) April 25, 2021 "So sorry. I honestly can't believe how strong you and your partner have been throughout this. [You're] the most amazing parents," a follower commented "I could only wish to have your strength. Rip to your beautiful little Angel. She will not be forgotten."

My heart is broken for someone I have never met. Rest easy you beautiful girl. My thoughts are with Ashley Cain, his beautiful partner and family. 💔 #azaylia pic.twitter.com/LbibNCj0TN — Chloe jane (@chloemcghee2020) April 25, 2021 "RIP little angel," someone else added. "[You're] a proper inspiration to us all. So sorry for your loss, the world isn't fair at all."

My heart breaks for Ashley Cain and Safiyya . Rest in paradise little lion 🦁😭 #AzayliaDiamondCain pic.twitter.com/d4LbgzABMY — The Challenge MTV (@Challengemtv___) April 25, 2021 "I'm so so so sorry for your loss both of you," another Instagram follower offered. "No parent should ever have to endure the pain you have had, my heart is broken in two for you but she was such a little fighter, so strong and beautiful. She's touched many hearts and helped more people around the world [than] someone could in a lifetime. She's never going to be forgotten and she will always be watching over her mammy and daddy so proud."

I'm so speechless. Lots of love and prayers for this family — itsamarieee (@_Alana_Marie) April 25, 2021 "She's left an imprint on all of our hearts," one more Instagram user wrote. "May god make it as easy as possible for you and yours in these times of need. God bless."