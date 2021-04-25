'The Challenge' Star Ashley Cain's Daughter Has Died

✖

The Challenge star Ashley Cain shared a heartbreaking update about his daughter Azaylia's battle with cancer on Sunday. Cain shared on Instagram that Azaylia has died months after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia. She was eight months old. Since breaking the tragic news, Challenge fans have flocked to Cain's social media in order to lend him some love and support amid this unfathomably difficult situation.

On Instagram, Cain posted a photo of himself holding his daughter tight in his arms. Alongside the photo, he wrote, "Rest in Paradise Princess, I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven." He has also since updated his bio in light of Azaylia's passing, noting that she died on Saturday. In addition to sharing a photo of himself and Azaylia, he also posted a quote from r.h. Sin that reads, "she's proof that you can walk through hell and still be an angel." Cain's partner and Azaylia's mother, Safiyya Vorajee, also shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, captioning photos of herself and her daughter, "You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart."

Azaylia, whom Cain and Vorajee welcomed in August 2020, was diagnosed with leukemia when she was only two months old. She relapsed earlier this year after her latest course of treatment. At that time, Cain and Vorajee were told that their only option would be for her to go to Singapore to receive a specific treatment to help manage her illness. However, the parents were later told that there was nothing that doctors would be able to do for Azaylia, as undergoing further treatment would have been too dangerous given how fast the illness had spread in her body. As a result, medical professionals told Cain and Vorajee to make their daughter's final days "as comfortable as possible."

"This is a testament of this little girl's strength and the fight she has possessed all of the ways through," Cain said in mid-April when sharing the update about his daughter's treatment plans. "She has fought a battle that not many, if any, of us could have endured and she’s earned the love and respect of many on the way. The truth is though, I hope and pray that I have earned hers! Even through the hardest and saddest time of my life, she has found a way to make it better."