‘The Bachelorette’: ‘Bachelor’ Alum Returns With Shocking Request

Looks like Tia Booth wasn’t as over Colton Underwood as she let on. During Monday’s all-new episode of The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin’s friend returned with a shocking request leading into the final three rose ceremony — eliminate Colton.

Fans will remember that Tia and Colton copped to having a relationship prior to the former NFL player’s casting in Becca’s season, but both assured the Bachelorette that their short-lived romance was just that.

“For me, the timing wasn’t right to grow what was a spark into a flame. And if my feelings were strong enough, I wouldn’t have come on here,” he told Becca early on in the season.

But as Colton got closer to possibly popping the question to Becca, Tia clearly had a change of heart, returning to the show to ask her friend to give the man who claims to love her up so that they could have a chance at something special.

“If I’m being completely honest with myself, I feel like I do still have feelings for Colton,” she told a shocked Becca. “And when I think about Colton being at this point now, it makes me sick to my stomach. Knowing that you got to meet his family and knowing that he’s still here in this makes me sick to my stomach.”

“We do want to support one another and we do want all of us to find love and happiness…but I do have such strong feelings for him,” Becca said in reply, adding later that she “never saw that coming.”

Although Tia didn’t ask her friend to eliminate Colton outright, Becca got the message.

“It makes me frustrated, it makes me angry,” she told the cameras. “It’s hard to hear.”

But will Becca heed her friend’s plea? Keep watching! But for those fans who have been following the Bachelor Nation drama surrounding the Colton/Tia situation, read on.

As fans of the franchise on Twitter will know, Colton and Tia’s relationship has caused quite the friction in Bachelor Nation, especially between Bachelor alums Bekah Martinez and Raven Gates.

The two went at it on social media last month after (Spoiler!) Bekah shared photos of Colton and Tia cozying up during the filming of Bachelor in Paradise, calling them both out for being disingenuous on the show. Raven, one of Tia’s best friends, stood up for her friend, defending the relationship, which is apparently flourishing after he was eliminated.

We can’t wait to see how things play out in Paradise.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

