'The Bachelorette' Stars Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Spotted on Cozy Vacation Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss seem to be giving their love another chance. The former Bachelorette couple was spotted getting cozy on vacation together this weekend a month after Moss announced the end of their engagement last month. Crawley and Moss were first spotted together in Venice, Florida last week, and while they haven't addressed talk of their potential reconciliation, they haven't been hiding one another on social media, posting similar videos and photos from their outings together.

Sunday, Moss and Crawley were spotted flaunting their PDA by the pool of a hotel in photos reposted by Bachelorette Windmill on Instagram that show the pair holding hands and cuddling in their bathing suits. Despite the affectionate reunion, Entertainment Tonight's source shared that the two aren't officially back together. Instead, the pair simply acknowledges that they enjoy spending time together and care deeply for one another.

In January, Moss announced in a statement on Instagram that he and Crawley had split following their whirlwind engagement during the first few weeks of The Bachelorette. "I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," Moss wrote at the time. "We strong (sic) believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

Crawley shared in a statement soon after that she "needed some time to really digest" the split, implying that she was not aware of Moss' intention to post a breakup announcement. "This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this," she added, writing that while their relationship was "not perfect," she was "genuinely invested" with all her heart.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum added in a subsequent Live that she was in a "dark place" since her season ended and her split from her fiancé. "My idea of love and to be loved is to have all of our s— that we go through, all the stuff that we experienced in life, whether it’s whatever you want to call it, like, baggage, experiences, traumas, whatever we go through, whatever we carry with us, show up with it," she said at the time.