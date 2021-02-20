Is 'The Bachelorette' Star Clare Crawley Back Together With Dale Moss?

✖

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are not back together according to sources despite their outings together. The two broke up just five months after getting engaged but are still hanging out despite their split. However, according to an insider, they're not officially back together.

The two were recently spotted in Venice, Florida holding hands and fans immediately questioned if they were together. The former pair also posted photos of themselves at dinner, and although they didn't tag each other in their Instagram stories, fans put two-and-two together. Following their breakup, Crawley admitted that she's been "struggling pretty bad" according to Entertainment Tonight, and Moss said he's "f—ing wrecked."

When their split was announced, Moss took to Instagram to share the news himself. "I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he wrote. "We strong believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

Fans were shocked since the two seemed so happy with one another following their short time on The Bachelorette. Bachelor Nation fans will remember that Crawley's season was the first to film during the pandemic — naturally, things were different. Very limited in what they were allowed to do at the hotel everyone was staying at, producers had to get real creative with dates. During her season, it was also the very first time that fans saw two leading roles in one season when Tayshia Adams came in as Bachelorette when Crawley quickly picked Moss as her main man.

Moss's fellow contestants weren't too pleased with him or Crawley because it was obvious she kept gushing over him, seemingly uninterested in anyone else. Several speculated they may have been talking prior to their time on the show, but both claim they never said a word to one another. Shortly after their engagement, the two started house hunting in Crawley's hometown of Sacramento, California so she could be close to her mom. "We were house hunting today and picking out the area we want to live in. He knows what's important to me right now is being here for my mom," she said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast in November according to the outlet. While that's on hold, only time will tell if they'll get back together.