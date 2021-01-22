'The Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Breaks Silence on Reported Breakup With Dale Moss

✖

Recent Bachelorette Clare Crawley is speaking out after news came out of her breakup with contestant Dale Moss. Moss announced their split last week, but Crawley says she was blindsided by the declaration on social media. "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were," Clare told her followers, "so I've needed some time to really digest this."

"This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this," she continued. "2020 was one hell of a year, with covid, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother," she said. "It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel."

"She believed they were working on their relationship," a second source familiar with the circumstance tells E! News. "And then Dale abruptly posted to his Instagram page that they had parted ways. Clare was in shock by this and felt completely blindsided."

A source close to Moss denies that Moss meant any disrespect with his post announcing their breakup. "He wanted to release his statement a week earlier than he did," the insider insists. "She asked him for some time to process it all. Dale respected that, and waited."

She continued saying, "I may not have all the answers, but I do know this- I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love." A source close to the couple tells E! the two broke up amid rumors that Moss was cheating on his new fiance. "Clare has always been skeptical," the source revealed. The woman in question, Moss alleges was just a close friend. "She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady." Another source close to Dale denies claims that the former contestant cheated saying, "Dale was faithful to Clare throughout their entire relationship. He is committed to staying on good terms with Clare and has nothing but love and respect for her."

Though Moss's camp denies the cheating claims, Crawley's team remains sure of the allegations. Crawley's source tells the outlet the woman Moss is also involved with "has been talking to her friends about sneaking around with Dale."

Crawley continued in her original post saying, "This is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself—something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."