‘The Bachelorette’: Alleged Love Letter Jed Wyatt Wrote to His Then-Girlfriend Before the Show Leaks

What’s Jed Wyatt doing on The Bachelorette if he had already found love? Singer-songwriter Haley Stevens told PEOPLE this week that she was four months into a relationship with the Nashville-based musician when he flew to Los Angeles for the show, and that he even wrote her a love letter.

Stevens, 26, said that Wyatt, 25, applied for the show before they started dating and that he allegedly reassured her that he was only going on TV to advance his music career.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She dished that after Wyatt was officially cast, the two of them took a romantic trip to the Bahamas, where Stevens said they said “I love you” for the first time.

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A.,” she said. “He called me when he landed. He said, ‘I love you, and I’ll call you when I get back.’”

In a letter published by PEOPLE (which you can see here), which Stevens said Wyatt wrote her the night before he left for the show, he wrote, “Haley, you’re truly an amazing person. Someday we will be thankful for all of this. You know where my heart will be. See you at the dock, J.”

Wyatt, who is currently one of Hannah Brown‘s nine remaining suitors on The Bachelorette, admitted to Brown earlier in the season that he first signed up for the show because offered a “huge platform” to help further his career.

“When I signed up for the show, I was so clueless,” he said. “I was open to the idea because I love love. I do, I love the idea of it. But my first thought was this is like a huge platform, and I just want you to know the truth. So I came in with that mindset, but every moment that we’ve had has taken that away and shown me that now more than anything I want to be with you.”

Stevens said she had no idea what was happening with her supposed beau in real time thanks to the fact that he had to surrender his phone during filming. Then, she learned that he had returned home to Nashville without calling her. When she confronted him upon seeing him at a music venue earlier this month, she said he offered little explanation.

“He said, ‘Hey how have you been?’ and I said, ‘How do you think I’ve been?’” she said. “I asked him, ‘You didn’t think I deserved a phone call?’ And he said, ‘I didn’t know what to say.’”

Stevens said they never spoke again about their relationship, and that she doesn’t know how things turned out with Wyatt and Brown.

“Everything in me wants to believe that he meant everything he said and got caught up in [the show],” she says. “I don’t believe he’s a terrible person, but it’s a terrible situation. And part of me thinks I was the backup plan and he wanted me to be here in case it didn’t work out. I feel 100 percent betrayed.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.