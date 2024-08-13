'The Bachelor': Grant Ellis Named Lead of Season 29

Grant Ellis will star in Season 29 of 'The Bachelor' after being sent home by 'The Bachelorette's Jenn Tran.

Grant Ellis is ready to hand out a final rose of his own on The Bachelor. While Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette hasn't come to a close yet, ABC announced on Monday, Aug. 12, that the 30-year-old day trader and former pro basketball player pulled from her group of suitors would star as the lead of The Bachelor Season 29.

"As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections," a press release from ABC announced. "He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life's simple pleasures." The New Jersey native and self-proclaimed mama's boy loves "cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights," according to ABC.

(Photo: 'The Bachelor' star Grant Ellis. - Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

The Bachelor announcement came after Tran sent Ellis packing during Monday's episode of The Bachelorette alongside fellow suitors Spencer Conley and Sam McKinnley. Ellis was denied a rose after telling Tran he was falling in love with her, resulting in an emotional elimination. "I poured everything out and it wasn't good enough," he said during Monday's show. "It just sucks knowing that you feel some way about somebody, and they don't feel the same about you."

"I want a family, you know?" he added. "I want to be happy. I want a wife. I want to be in love. I want that, you know? I want to give everything to somebody, and I want them to give everything to me in return. I don't know what else to say. I did not think that was going to happen tonight."

Ellis narrowly missed out on heading to Hometowns alongside Tran and her final four contestants Devin Strader, Jeremy Simon, Jonathan Johnson and Marcus Shoberg.

(Photo: Jenn Tran made the decision to eliminate Grant Ellis ahead of the Hometown dates of 'The Bachelorette.' - John Fleenor/ABC)

He'll soon be leading a love story of his own, however, taking the reigns from Season 28 Bachelor Joey Graziadei, who got engaged to Kelsey Anderson on his season. No premiere date has been set for the upcoming season of The Bachelor yet, but before Ellis' love story hits primetime, Bachelor Nation fans can tune in to the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelorette, starring Joan Vassos, which premieres Sept. 18.

The Golden Bachelorette will follow the 61-year-old Golden Bachelorette on her journey to love after she dropped out of Gerry Turner's season of The Golden Bachelor in week three to be with her daughter postpartum.

The Golden Bachelorette premieres Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.