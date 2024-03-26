New 'Bachelorette' Lead is Revealed, and They're Making History

We have our next Bachelorette! Jenn Tran has been announced as the star of Season 21 of The Bachelorette after being eliminated in week seven by The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei. Tran was revealed to be ABC's next leading lady during Monday's Bachelor season finale in a special appearance by Season 20 Bachelorette Charity Lawson and will be making Bachelor Nation history as the first Asian American Bachelorette.

"I can say that our next bachelorette is someone who is intelligent. She's witty, she's fun, and she's super kind. And personally, I want to see a lot more of her and I can only hope that out of this experience that she's getting ready to embark on that she really does find true love," Lawson gushed before announcing Tran's name.

"I feel so so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian bachelorette in this franchise," Tran said with a smile, noting that growing up, she didn't see proper Asian representation in the media, which left her feeling "boxed in" and like she could never be a leading lady. "And now to be here today saying in this position being like I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story – like I just can't help but think of how many people I'm inspiring," she said.

While Tran admitted to feeling a bit "overwhelmed" by her casting, she's clear on what she's looking for. The Miami resident is looking for a man with a "big personality" and good banter to put a "ring on [her] finger" during her season. "I hope I find my person someone that I truly feel like is 100% – my perfect match and someone who I'm compatible with someone who he and I can have fun," she shared.

In a message to all the men vying for her heart, she added, "This experience is absolutely crazy and all I can hope is for them to really open up their heart to this because that's what I did and I got so much out of it. You know, it didn't end the way that I wanted to, but I grew and I learned so much from it ... I really hope that they ready to have some frickin fun."

The Bachelorette is set to premiere this year on ABC.