‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Shocks Fans With Puzzling ‘Virgin’ Comment

The Bachelor Colton Underwood might be a self-proclaimed virgin, but that hasn’t stopped the women vying for his heart from making some questionably racy comments!

The first woman of the 30 vying for the former NFL player’s heart to exit their limo, 23-year-old Demi, set the Bachelor on his heels when she hit him with an opening line that left Bachelor Nation shaken.

“So I have not dated a virgin since I was 12, but I’m excited to give it another shot,” she told Colton, who looked slightly confused before saying, “Alright, I love that,” and giving her a hug.

“Oh boy. I am in trouble,” he told himself after she left him behind.

The Texas resident previously revealed in the premiere that her mother was serving time in federal prison for embezzling, but was set to get out soon, at which point she was hopeful to introduce her to Colton.

Maybe it was her Corinne Olympios vibes, or possibly the mention of federal prison within the first few minutes of airtime, but Colton didn’t seem to know what to do with her.

Twitter seemed to agree, calling her out on the awkward and possibly problematic intro.

She hasn’t been with a virgin since she was 12 I’m sorry what #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Y1MIDTTgRf — julianne (@elephantastiic) January 8, 2019

“She hasn’t been with a virgin since she was 12 I’m sorry what #TheBachelor,” one fan wrote on social media.

“‘I haven’t dated a virgin since I was 12, but I’m ready to give it another shot’ HAHAHA terrible first intro on #TheBachelor,” another added.

“I haven’t dated a virgin since I was 12, but I’m ready to give it another shot”

HAHAHA terrible first intro on #TheBachelor — Emma Douglas (@emmadouglas24) January 8, 2019

Others pegged Demi as a troublemaker from the start.

“They’ve found their drama star in Demi so she’s gonna be here for a long time Hahahaha,” one viewer wrote.

Demi struck others as “awkward” more than troublesome, with one fan writing, “Every time I think Demi can’t get more awkward…she surprises me [face palm emoji] #thebachelor”

Every time I think Demi can’t get more awkward…she surprises me 🤦🏻‍♀️ #thebachelor — Kimmie G (@realkimmieg) January 8, 2019

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Rick Rowell