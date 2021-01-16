'The Bachelor': Chris Harrison Defends Ashley Iaconetti After Troll Slams Latest Return to Series: 'Suck It'

✖

The Bachelor master of ceremonies Chris Harrison came to Ashley Iaconetti's defense on Instagram Friday after he shared a preview for Monday's upcoming episode. Iaconetti will make a guest appearance on the show to help in star Matt James' journey for love. Although Iaconetti has become a fan-favorite member of the Bachelor franchise, one troll was not happy about her latest appearance, even before it airs.

Harrison shared a photo of Iaconetti visiting the set of the new season to get fans prepared. "Well look who showed up to help [James] find love," Harrison wrote. "For the record [Iaconetti] didn’t cry once in the making of this episode." Although many fans were excited to see her, some were disappointed to see her again. "Poor thing so desperately needs to stay relevant, her podcast is obviously not enough," one fan wrote.

This comment did not go unnoticed by Iaconnetti and Harrison. "Yeah, I begged the producers to have me on!! They didn’t invite me or anything," Iaconnetti sarcastically replied. "Hey Nicki suck it," Harrison told the critic. "We specifically asked my friend to be on the show and she was gracious enough to quarantine and join us! Go troll elsewhere por favor."

Harrison also responded to one fan who wondered why The Bachelor team doesn't just give Iaconetti her own show. "Not a bad idea but also not exactly how it works," Harrison replied, adding a laughing emoji. Iaconnetti joined The Bachelor family in Season 15 when she competed for Chris Soules' heart and has since gone on to be a frequent guest star. She also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games, and is now married to Bachelor in Paradise co-star Jared Haibon. She also co-hosts The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast with former Bachelor star Ben Higgins.

Although Iaconetti and Harrison have become good friends through The Bachelor, he could not attend her wedding to Haibon. "I think it might be the first Bachelor wedding he hasn't attended," Iaconetti explained on her podcast, reports E! News. "But he sent us a really nice gift from our Crate & Barrel registry, and he was very thorough and sensitive about what he said when he had to say that he couldn't go. Like, it was a very long explanation and it was very nice. Although it was very disappointing." Iaconetti's latest appearance on The Bachelor can be seen Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.