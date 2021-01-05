'The Bachelor' Viewers Can't Get Over How Tall Matt James Is
Matt James made his highly-anticipated debut as the new season of The Bachelor debuted on Monday. James becomes the first ever Black Bachelor in the show’s 25 season run. His entrance into the dating show was greeted with quite the realization by host Chris Harrison, who uttered upon his arrival, “Damn you’re tall!” One of the girls, Serena C., even brought a stepping stool when she went to meet him.
The chiseled former college football player certainly has a larger-than-life presence about him. He measures in at 6-foot-5, making him one of the tallest members The Bachelor has seen. During his football days, which also saw him earn a tryout in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, James played wide receiver, a position he excelled at thanks in large part to the height advantage he had on other players.
With his debut, many fans of The Bachelor had the same reaction to seeing James on their television screens. Plenty of jokes and memes quickly surfaced as the height difference between James and everyone else on the show, including Harrison, became quite apparent. While making an impression due to his stature, James quickly showed Bachelor Nation fans that he has the potential to be among the most likeable leading men the series has ever seen due to his charisma and maturity.
prevnext
chris standing next to matt james: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/MDCDKUTrap— g🕊 (@woahgianna) January 5, 2021
prevnext
Matt James is 20 ft tall 😳— melissa bashaar (@melissa_beldon) January 5, 2021
prevnext
From my estimations Matt James is approximately 30ft tall. #TheBachelor— Claire McHugh (@clairemchugh__) January 5, 2021
prevnext
Matt James repping hard for tall people this season. The awkward, bent-over hugs...the incessant comments on his height...it’s all so relatable. 🥲— Aidan 😷 (@AidanCurran_) January 5, 2021
prevnext
Not me cheering for every tall girl that walks up to Matt James— He’s 6’5!!! It’s the tall girls’ time to shine!!!!! #Bachelor— Hayley Cowan (@_hayley25) January 5, 2021
prevnext
Matt James in that tux, looking 8ft tall. LORT. pic.twitter.com/DusggzVzvn— courtney e. (@court_elliott) January 5, 2021
prevnext
Matt James hugging all the girls. #TheBachelor #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/hHPLmUULy7— Bachademia (@bachademia) January 5, 2021
prev
The best part of this is watching 6’5 Matt James bend over to hug all of these girls like they’re the same height as an elementary school aged sister #TheBachelor— Sophia Hatzis (@Sophia_Hatzis77) January 5, 2021