'The Bachelor' Viewers Can't Get Over How Tall Matt James Is

Matt James made his highly-anticipated debut as the new season of The Bachelor debuted on Monday. James becomes the first ever Black Bachelor in the show’s 25 season run. His entrance into the dating show was greeted with quite the realization by host Chris Harrison, who uttered upon his arrival, “Damn you’re tall!” One of the girls, Serena C., even brought a stepping stool when she went to meet him.

The chiseled former college football player certainly has a larger-than-life presence about him. He measures in at 6-foot-5, making him one of the tallest members The Bachelor has seen. During his football days, which also saw him earn a tryout in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, James played wide receiver, a position he excelled at thanks in large part to the height advantage he had on other players.

With his debut, many fans of The Bachelor had the same reaction to seeing James on their television screens. Plenty of jokes and memes quickly surfaced as the height difference between James and everyone else on the show, including Harrison, became quite apparent. While making an impression due to his stature, James quickly showed Bachelor Nation fans that he has the potential to be among the most likeable leading men the series has ever seen due to his charisma and maturity.