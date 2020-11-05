'The Amazing Race' Fans Fuming After Tonight's Second Episode Halted for Election Coverage

Fans of The Amazing Race were excited to sit down and watch two hours of the program on Wednesday night. However, only one episode of the series aired. Why? CBS decided to preempt the second episode that was due to air to showcase more election coverage. However, that decision didn't exactly sit well with fans of the CBS competition series.

The first episode of The Amazing Race aired as planned at 8 p.m. ET. But, fans were a bit shocked to learn that the second episode would be preempted for election coverage. Major broadcasts have continued to cover the election throughout the day on Wednesday, as the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden has not yet been decided. On Twitter, the official account for The Amazing Race alerted fans about this change in plans, telling them that the second episode will air next week instead.

Update: the second hour of The #AmazingRace has been preempted due to election coverage. Make sure to tune in next week for an all-new episode! — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) November 5, 2020

In light of this last-minute scheduling change, fans of The Amazing Race (figuratively) ran to Twitter to share their thoughts about the situation. And they had plenty to say about this matter.