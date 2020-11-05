'The Amazing Race' Fans Fuming After Tonight's Second Episode Halted for Election Coverage
Fans of The Amazing Race were excited to sit down and watch two hours of the program on Wednesday night. However, only one episode of the series aired. Why? CBS decided to preempt the second episode that was due to air to showcase more election coverage. However, that decision didn't exactly sit well with fans of the CBS competition series.
The first episode of The Amazing Race aired as planned at 8 p.m. ET. But, fans were a bit shocked to learn that the second episode would be preempted for election coverage. Major broadcasts have continued to cover the election throughout the day on Wednesday, as the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden has not yet been decided. On Twitter, the official account for The Amazing Race alerted fans about this change in plans, telling them that the second episode will air next week instead.
Update: the second hour of The #AmazingRace has been preempted due to election coverage. Make sure to tune in next week for an all-new episode!— The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) November 5, 2020
In light of this last-minute scheduling change, fans of The Amazing Race (figuratively) ran to Twitter to share their thoughts about the situation. And they had plenty to say about this matter.
Annoyed
Is anyone else annoyed that the second hour of #AmazingRace got moved to next week due to one of the crime shows and not the election?! I wanted two hours of #AmazingRace tonight to get my mind off the election!— Katelyn Panzer (@katelyn_panzer) November 5, 2020
ManyTAR fans were excited to be able to watch two hours of the program. As this user noted, they wanted to utilize that time to simply take their mind off of the current election cycle.prevnext
Not Happy
Wtf, @CBS, @AmazingRaceCBS, @CBSDetroit!? We need a break from election coverage, and for us that was watching BOTH hours of Amazing Race! https://t.co/61DMR9XQ1U pic.twitter.com/WCyx2h1vrG— Matt Darby (@MattStylesDJ) November 5, 2020
Viewers were looking forward to a much-needed break from election coverage by watching two hours of TAR. But, CBS had other plans.prevnext
Where's The Show?
Thanks ..i was confused..would have rather watched Amazing Race— SandiMarie (@SandiMarie79) November 5, 2020
Fans were confused by this change, as the network was originally supposed to air two episode of TAR in a row. Of course, those fans aren't pleased to see that there was a change in schedule.prevnext
Losing Fans
Given up on #AmazingRace.... CBS falsely advertises 2 hour episode and it's only an hour... They just lost a fan.... Really was excited for a double episode....— Chris (@ChrisBOnTheWeb) November 5, 2020
Apparently, this fan was so angered by the schedule change that they've decided to give up on TAR altogether. As they noted, they were looking forward to two episodes of the series like many others.prevnext
Not The Time
DAMMIT!!!! I needed a double header #AmazingRace tonight more than ever😟— mo (@mo_ontheroad) November 5, 2020
For many viewers, this wasn't the best week for the network to decide to not air one of the new episodes of the competition series. Those fans were looking forward to a TAR double-header.prevnext
Turning The Channel
Alright, guess imma go catch up on #TheMaskedSinger since #AmazingRace flopped on the 2 hour showing tonight pic.twitter.com/QDfFw2zBTp— Kristyn (@lab_rat17) November 5, 2020
Some viewers mentioned that they weren't going to stick around to watch election coverage. Instead, they're taking the time to catch up on some other programs including Fox's The Masked Singer.prevnext
Confused
Bruh wtf the 2nd episode isn't coming on cuz of the election coverage but there's no coverage on for that channel #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/xvzp9xMKqG— ♥Gods_Gift♥ (@Divine_Angel89) November 5, 2020
While CBS was due to air election coverage in lieu of another episode of TAR, fans noted that there was no coverage to speak of when they tuned into the channel. So, you can see why they may be a bit annoyed by this change in plans. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.prev