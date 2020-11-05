'The Amazing Race' Fans Fuming After Tonight's Second Episode Halted for Election Coverage

By Stephanie Downs

Fans of The Amazing Race were excited to sit down and watch two hours of the program on Wednesday night. However, only one episode of the series aired. Why? CBS decided to preempt the second episode that was due to air to showcase more election coverage. However, that decision didn't exactly sit well with fans of the CBS competition series.

The first episode of The Amazing Race aired as planned at 8 p.m. ET. But, fans were a bit shocked to learn that the second episode would be preempted for election coverage. Major broadcasts have continued to cover the election throughout the day on Wednesday, as the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden has not yet been decided. On Twitter, the official account for The Amazing Race alerted fans about this change in plans, telling them that the second episode will air next week instead.

In light of this last-minute scheduling change, fans of The Amazing Race (figuratively) ran to Twitter to share their thoughts about the situation. And they had plenty to say about this matter.

Annoyed

ManyTAR fans were excited to be able to watch two hours of the program. As this user noted, they wanted to utilize that time to simply take their mind off of the current election cycle. 

prevnext

Not Happy

Viewers were looking forward to a much-needed break from election coverage by watching two hours of TAR. But, CBS had other plans. 

prevnext

Where's The Show?

Fans were confused by this change, as the network was originally supposed to air two episode of TAR in a row. Of course, those fans aren't pleased to see that there was a change in schedule. 

prevnext

Losing Fans

Apparently, this fan was so angered by the schedule change that they've decided to give up on TAR altogether. As they noted, they were looking forward to two episodes of the series like many others. 

prevnext

Not The Time

For many viewers, this wasn't the best week for the network to decide to not air one of the new episodes of the competition series. Those fans were looking forward to a TAR double-header. 

prevnext

Turning The Channel

Some viewers mentioned that they weren't going to stick around to watch election coverage. Instead, they're taking the time to catch up on some other programs including Fox's The Masked Singer

prevnext
0comments

Confused

While CBS was due to air election coverage in lieu of another episode of TAR, fans noted that there was no coverage to speak of when they tuned into the channel. So, you can see why they may be a bit annoyed by this change in plans. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

prev
Start the Conversation

of