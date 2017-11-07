[SPOILER] Eliminated on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Just after the Dancing With the Stars competitors competed in a round of trio dances, another couple was eliminated.

After the fan votes and judges’ scores were tallied,Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke were eliminated from the competition.

The couples were judged based off of last week’s dances, which were Halloween-themed. A special round of group dances was also taken into consideration.

Owens was the eighth star to be sent home from the competition this season.

The former NFL player joins previously eliminated contestants Nikki Bella, Vanessa Lachey, Nick Lachey, Barbara Corcoran, Debbie Gibson, Derek Fisher and Sasha Pieterse.

Next week’s episode will see the six remaining couples judged based off of this week’s standard and trio dances.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

