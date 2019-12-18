‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Giudice Breaks Silence Amid Separation From Wife Teresa Giudice

Joe Giudice is ready to move forward. The Real Housewives of New Jersey personality took to Instagram Wednesday to break his silence on his official separation from wife Teresa Giudice after 20 years of marriage. The couple reportedly decided to separate after the family reunited in Italy, where Giudice is living as he waits on the final appeal ruling on his deportation order following the end of his prison sentence earlier this year. Giudice shared a side-by-side photo of himself and Teresa, along with the caption: “It’s Time To Let Go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Giudice (@joe.giudice) on Dec 17, 2019 at 11:54am PST

He also shared the link to an Us Weekly story about the separation. The comments were disabled on the photo.

Giudice posted the image soon after a PEOPLE source said the couple would be separating amicably.

“They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly,” the insider said. “Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father. She is happy for Joe . They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness. They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on the [Watch What Happens Live] special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long distance relationship.”

Despite the news, the report said the couple has “no plans for divorce.” They are also reportedly on their relationships with daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

The report also said four of the Giudice daughters will visit Joe for Christmas, while Teresa will in new Jersey with her father.

Giudice hinted at the news on Saturday when he posted a cryptic message about letting go.

“Life is too short to be angry. Life is too short to be resentful. Life is too short to hold on to the past. Life is too short not to love. Life is too short not to be happy. Life is too short not to forgive. Life is too short not to live our lives the way we want it,” the post on his Instagram account posted Dec. 14 read.

“Love life. Appreciate the people in it. Enjoy the present. Seize the moment,” it concluded. “Life is worth living for, so let’s LIVE!”

Teresa also approved of his note, writing: “Very True,” and adding a heart-eyes emoji.

The news did not come as a surprise to fans of the Bravo series, as Teresa had previously said that should Giudice be deported to his home country of Italy she would likely not move with him.