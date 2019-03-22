Teresa Giudice Sends Birthday Wishes to Sister-in-Law Melissa Gorga After ‘RHONJ’ Feud

Teresa Giudice has apparently squashed the drama between she and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

Giudice wished Gorga a happy birthday in a sweet Instagram post of the two posing together at an event.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful sister in law [Melissa Gorga] Hope you have a wonderful time celebrating love you!” she wrote.

Gorga replied with, “Thank you so much [two red heart emojis].”

This comes as a surprise to fans because the two ladies have had a pretty rocky relationship the last six seasons of the hit Bravo reality show and it’s all caught on camera.

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 reunion, the two went at it over Gorga’s friendship with co-star Jackie Goldschneider.

“I’m still freaking confused about it, to be honest,” the Envy store owner told The Daily Dish. “It definitely took me back a little bit. I was in shock over a lot of things she said because I had just seen her a couple days before and we were fine and we had dinner together.”

“So I was very taken aback and I have to say, I was a little insulted, ’cause I feel like we’ve come so far, so if you’re going to sucker punch me or side-swipe me, give me a heads-up at this point,” she continued.

“I don’t think that she is annoyed that I see Jackie [Goldschneider]’s side more than I see her side with this or that I’m even defending Jackie a little bit, but I’m so sick of the double standard because Teresa defends Danielle [Staub] on everything she does. Teresa defended Jennifer [Aydin] when she threatened me and broke glass in front of my face. So if I defend and try to explain what Jackie meant by something she was saying, I’m going to do that. I am no longer going to sit back and be like. ‘Ok, well I don’t want to insult nobody,’” she concluded.

Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga told host Andy Cohen that his sister called his wife to apologize. Since then, things are going well for the two.

Giudice may have squashed that drama, but the emotion surrounding whether or not her husband Joe Giudice will be deported is still up in the air.

“It’s very, very hard,” Joe told Us Weekly. “You see, she puts up a good, strong front — she has to. She has to raise her children by herself, so she has to be strong. She can’t be weak. You know, you see this tough girl [on TV] all the time, but she’s weak.”

Her husband is currently in in ICE custody since being released from prison March 14.