Teresa Giudice Reveals Whether She’ll Divorce Husband Joe After His Deportation

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has revealed whether she will divorce her husband Joe after his deportation.

While speaking to ET Online, she boldly stated that “no,” she will not be leaving Joe. “We’re going to be a family, and we’re going to fight this and get through this,” she added.

She also commented on the notion that she and their children could move out of the country with him.

“We are not even thinking about [whether we’d move to Italy] right now. We’re going to take it day by day. We’re going to take it one step at a time,” Giudice explained. “First, we’re going to process the paperwork to do an appeal, and we’re going to get through that.”

On Oct. 10, Joe was ordered to leave the United States in 2019, after he finishes his a 41-month prison sentence for a fraud conviction

“Joe starts talking about [the deportation order] and I don’t want to talk about it yet,” Giudice added. “I am like, ‘We’re not talking about this yet.’ I shut him down. I don’t want to talk about it, and what comes first is our daughters, and we’re going to fight this.”

The couple have four daughters to think about while deciding what to do — 17-year-old Gia, 14-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania and 9-year-old Audriana — but Giudice also has her own father to consider.

“My dad lives with me,” she stated. “[But] like I said, I am not even thinking about [possibly leaving my dad] right now.”

Giudice was also sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to fraud in 2014, and was released early after serving around 12 months of her 15-month sentence.

In a past report, a source close to the family shared that the Giudices knew that it was possible Joe could be deported.

“The deportation has always been a thing in the back of the family’s mind, but now it’s a harsh reality,” the source stated. “As much as Teresa said she would live in Italy with Joe in the past, that most likely won’t happen as her father is in the States, and so is her family and friends. If Joe doesn’t win the appeal, his relationship with Teresa is in question.”

“This news was a huge blow to Teresa and Joe,” a second source added. “They had spoken with their lawyers several times about the possibility of Joe being deported, but they didn’t truly believe that this day would ever come. For the most part, Teresa and Joe have been able to withstand the storm, but this time it looks as if they can’t get out of this.”

At this time, Joe is planning to appeal his deportation order.