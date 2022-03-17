‘Temptation Island’ Single Madelyn Rusinyak Went in With ‘No Boundaries’ (Exclusive)

Temptation Island single Madelyn “Juicy” Rusinyak had “no boundaries” as she entered the villa ready to make connections with the not-so-single guys looking to test their own fraught relationships. Madelyn told PopCulture.com ahead of Wednesday’s Season 4 premiere of the USA Network show that she didn’t hold back when it came to doing exactly what she wanted, and she has no regrets looking back.

“Honestly, if they’re bringing their boyfriends to the island, they’ve got to know the risk, and I like to take risks, so…” she told PopCulture, adding that it’s on the women bringing their boyfriends to Temptation Island to appreciate the risks. “If you don’t appreciate your mans, I will.”

Madelyn actually came to be cast on Temptation Island after her mom, a big fan of the show, told her she would be “so great” as one of the singles. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing, but okay,’” she joked. Coming into the island, Madelyn said she had “no expectations, no boundaries,” despite one request from her mom. “I was watching past seasons with my mom and she’s like, ‘Don’t have a threesome.’ And I was like, ‘If the moment arises, I might do it,’” she recalled. “I didn’t want to restrict myself on anything. I was like, just go with the flow, see what happens.”

Her biggest concern on the island was dealing with any emotional fallout with the men. “I am empathetic, but it’s hard for me to be like, super empathetic sometimes,” she told PopCulture. “And I don’t like whiny, crybaby, so, I was like I hope they don’t like cry the whole time.” And while Madelyn first made a connection with Hania Stocker because of his “yoga, hippie vibes,” getting to know him during the season, “He wasn’t my favorite, I can say that,” she admitted.

That doesn’t mean Madelyn didn’t find a connection in the villa. “Lots of things are going down this season,” she said with a wink, teasing that she did have to issue a warning to her family before the premiere. “My whole family was going to watch and I was like, ‘You know what… don’t,’” she said with a laugh. With plenty of drama to come this season, Madelyn said looking back she has no regrets about how things went, and is leaving the island “100% changed.” She hinted, “What I did, I felt I should have done in that moment and it’s how I truly felt. So whatever.” Temptation Island airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.