‘Temptation Island’ Star Ashley G Teases Fans ‘Prepare for the Worst’ Ahead of Season Reunion (Exclusive)

Ashley Goldson and Rick Fleur’s Temptation Island journey may have come to a happy ending after their final bonfire, with the two lovebirds deciding to leave together after a difficult season filled with plenty of challenges to their relationship, but there’s more drama ahead at the reunion. Ahead of Thursday’s reunion special, which airs right after the finale, kicking off at 9 p.m. ET on USA, Ashley opened up to PopCulture.com about her fears going into the reunion.

Coming face-to-face with the singles, including her former fling KB, for the first time since her final bonfire was never going to be easy, but Ashley admitted she was “pretty miserable” throughout the reunion.

“In that moment, I was very scared,” she explained. “I didn’t know if I was going to be embarrassed again.”

Having already owned up to her temptation with KB directly to Rick and been forgiven at the final bonfire, Ashley hinted that there’s still plenty of twists and turns in her journey ahead.

“Be prepared for things to completely change,” she teased. “And prepare for the worst. Just know I did not want to be there.”

Despite a rough season so far, Ashley revealed she’s been getting a lot of DMs on Instagram from “people who were still rooting for me and Rick,” which she called “very sweet.”

She hopes that now her time on Temptation Island is coming to a close, people will come to know her as the person she is outside of the extreme relationship experiment, a “good friend” who is “loyal,” “passionate,” loving, “spontaneous” and “funny.”

“I just feel like I came across as the b—y girlfriend that cheats, that’s wild and always drinking,” she explained. “Yeah that’s who I am too — I can be all those things — but I have more balance.”

Her time on Temptation Island did allow her to overcome self-doubt and find some true love and faith in who she is, Ashley admitted: “The fact that I went in with so many insecurities and came out with so much more self-love and stability. … I left feeling more powerful.”

Temptation Island‘s season finale, followed immediately by the reunion special, kicks off Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on USA.

Photo credit: USA