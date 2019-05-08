‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Fired by MTV After David Eason Kills Dog

MTV has “no plans” to film with Jenelle Evans after the Teen Mom 2 star’s husband, David Eason, admitted to shooting and killing her dog last week.

In a statement to Us Weekly, the network revealed, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since.”

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” they continued.

Outrage first sparked among fans who called for Teen Mom 2 to be canceled after Eason admitted to shooting and killing French Bulldog nugget after the dog allegedly snapped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face. Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” Eason wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge whether or not an animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans, in the aftermath, revealed she was considering divorcing Eason before returning to the North Carolina home the two share with Evans’ sons from previous relationships, 9-year-old Jace and 4-year-old Kaiser, as well as her daughter with Eason and his daughter from a previous relationship.

After news of the incident broke, local law enforcement, Animal Control and Child Protective Services all confirmed they were looking into the matter, but no charges have been filed as of now.

Eason was fired by MTV back in 2018 after going on a homophobic rant online, and has been making it difficult for producers to film his wife during the ongoing season of the reality show, sending allegedly “threatening” texts to the crew. Refusing to film Evans at her home, the mother-of-three admitted during Monday’s episode that the reality show is a major point of contention in their relationship.

“He just doesn’t want me going out of town all the time to have to film,” she told co-star Briana DeJesus. “That’s literally all we argue about. He doesn’t cheat on me. … He’s perfect, it’s just we argue about filming, that’s it.”

