'Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Score Second Season of HGTV Hit 'Down Home Fab'

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are getting a second season of their HGTV series Down Home Fab.

The Teen Mom 2 alum's home renovation series, which premiered in January, has been a smash hit for HGTV, the network announced Thursday, triggering a mid-season renewal for the freshman series.

Down Home Fab has attracted more than 6 million total viewers, according to the network, and averaged a .65 live plus three-day rating among women ages 25-54 after only three episodes, making it HGTV's highest-rated freshman series since May 2022. The new eight-episode season of Down Home Fab is slated to air in early 2024.

"Chelsea and Cole's undeniable on-screen chemistry and enthusiasm for renovation brings in millions of fans every week to HGTV's platforms," said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV in a statement. "We can't wait to get the ball rolling on a new season, and in the meantime we've got three upcoming episodes and lots more digital content with this dynamic couple in store."

Down Home Fab follows married couple Houska and DeBoer as they start a renovation business in their hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, making their mark on their clients' homes to give them a fresh new look. The former Teen Mom personality first got the attention of HGTV when she reached out to the network on Instagram while building and decorating her and DeBoer's own dream home.

"I said something along the lines of, 'It would be so cool if you followed this [home-building] process.' I am such an HGTV fan – Cole and I have been for a long time," she told The Ashley's Reality Roundup. "But I am not that kind of person to do something like that! But I just did." Later, Houska joked she was "so embarrassed" to have sent the message that she deleted it, but the network ultimately did message her back anyways. The 16 and Pregnant alum advised, "Put yourself out there! Shoot your shot!"

"I feel like we're relatable to a lot of people. We have four kids, we have a good relationship and we have a lot of fun together. I feel like people can relate to that," DeBoer added of the series. "We're all juggling a busy life of working, and finding careers and finding time with our children... and trying to find time to do it all." Down Home Fab airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.