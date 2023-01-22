'Teen Mom's Randy Houska Helps Chelsea DeBoer and Husband Cole in 'Down Home Fab' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Chelsea Houska DeBoer is bringing in dad Randy Houska to help her and husband Cole DeBoer on their latest Down Home Fab transformation. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the former Teen Mom star's HGTV show, Chelsea's vision to transform the kitchen of clients Jenny and Neil starts coming together with a little heavy lifting from Randy.

"So my dad, Randy, is the best," Chelsea gushes in a confessional. "I ordered the heaviest farmhouse sink in the world for Jenny and Neil. My dad picks it up and brings it right to us so we don't have to quit working." It's clear just how perfect the sink is as Chelsea and Cole begin to unwrap it, exposing the natural marble color of the sink underneath.



"Oh, this is so cool, it's marble," Chelsea explains, pulling over the navy countertop sample to explain her vision to her dad. "Alright, so you don't know, but Jenny's favorite color is blue – navy blue. So that's why we did a statement countertop." Chelsea loved the color of the sink Randy was able to bring over due to its "natural color," which she thinks will go "so nicely" with the wood and taupe of the cabinets they're renovating.

"I feel like this is unexpected," Chelsea continues. "Jenny wouldn't have picked this herself, but I feel like it's something that she would love. Which is what I always like to do is pick something that they..." Randy chimes in, "They didn't know they like." Cole adds in, "You'll go outside of the box for her." Chelsea agrees, "And Jenny likes nice things. She's a realtor, so she knows when something is good quality. So she's someone that's gonna appreciate the sink."

Pulling her dad into a hug to thank him for lugging the sink all the way out to their work site, Randy tells his daughter she's "very welcome," teasing her when she asks if he's proud of her for all the work she's been doing with her new business. "A little bit," Randy jokes, to which Chelsea responds, "Always, thanks."

Chelsea and Cole's new adventure on HGTV after leaving Teen Mom 2 follows the couple's burgeoning renovation business in their hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. While Chelsea provides the bold vision to punch up their design plans, Cole's job is to serve as hands-on project manager and jack-of-all-trades.

"We have a design business showing clients how to take risks and go bold with their design," said Chelsea in a statement. "Life with Cole, our four kids and our business is all I've ever wanted. This is what I want to do forever." Cole added, "I've always worked with my hands. Since I can remember I've helped my dad and grandpa with projects. I'm happiest when I have tools in my hand." Down Home Fab airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and is available to stream the same day on discovery+.