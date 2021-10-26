‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kayla Sessler Worries Relationship With Luke Is ‘Toxic’ in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star Kayla Sessler is worried her relationship with Luke Davis is growing “toxic and unhealthy” after an incident during her birthday weekend away with her friends. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the MTV series, Kayla rings in her birthday with friends Annabell and Ivory in Chicago while 2-year-old daughter Ariah and 3-year-old son Izaiah stay home with Luke and her dad.

“It’s my birthday weekend, and I’m really excited to go to Chicago with my friends,” Kayla says. “Even though Luke and I are in a weird place right now, we both agreed that having some space from each other could be good for us.” Kayla and her friends decide to have fun getting dressed up even though they’re staying in, but their plans for a girls’ night start to turn sour when Kayla misses several calls from Luke while FaceTiming the kids.

Calling him back right away, Luke immediately confronts Kayla about taking him off her friends list on Snapchat. Kayla denies taking him off any list, sending him a screenshot of the list on her phone, which clearly shows his name. “I just sent it to you, so if it’s not popping up, that’s on your end,” she tells him. Kayla then notices something odd: “Luke unfriended me on Snapchat,” she tells her friends. “He tried to say I unfriended him but it just said he added me back.”

Looking back on the tense moment later, Kayla thinks the whole interaction could be a sign of trouble. “When Luke called me when I was getting ready he was upset because he said I deleted him on Snapchat, but it turns out he actually deleted me,” she explains. “I think Luke probably definitely keeps tabs on me on social media, what I’m doing. I know I do that for him.”

The couple has struggled with trust in the past, most recently when Kayla went to meet ex-boyfriend Ryan to address his concerns that he might be Izaiah’s real dad. Kayla adds, “I think we do [check each other’s social media] because there’s really no trust there, which is pretty toxic and unhealthy.” Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.