‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kayla Sessler’s Ex Is Convinced He’s Izaiah’s Real Father in Exclusive Sneak Peek

An ex-boyfriend from Kayla Sessler’s past is making his way back into her life. The Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star gets an unexpected call from high school ex Ryan during a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s episode, and he’s convinced even years later that he’s the father of Kayla’s 4-year-old son Izaiah, not her ex Stephan Alexander.

“I’m so excited that things are finally in place for Luke to adopt Izaiah,” she says of current fiancé Luke Davis. “But the other day, I got a weird text from an ex that I haven’t heard from in a long time, and he’s bringing up stuff I thought we had already resolved.” Kayla explains she and Ryan only dated for a couple of months in high school during a break in her relationship with Stephan. Back when she was pregnant with Izaiah, Ryan reached out asking if he was the father, but she let him know Stephan was actually her baby’s dad. Apparently, the idea didn’t stick, because Kayla reveals that Ryan texted her again out of the blue saying he wanted to do a DNA test for Izaiah to confirm he isn’t his son.

The request is a bizarre one for Kayla, who jokes if she had any opportunity to not have to co-parent with Stephan, she would have taken it a long time ago. “I don’t feel like Ryan’s the dad, because if I thought that I would have done that, guys, so long ago,” she says. “I would have done that as soon as Izaiah was born, ’cause Stephan hasn’t been s— from the start. … so if I thought Ryan was Izaiah’s dad, I would have done that a long time ago.”

Kayla continues that after not hearing from Ryan for so long, it’s “a little annoying” that he’s waited too long to drop his paternity theory on her, but she’s “still willing to hear what he has to say.” The MTV star, who also shares 2-year-old daughter Ariah with Davis, takes Ryan’s call with that attitude in mind, hearing him out when he reveals he’s got a “feeling” Izaiah is his son. “It’s just been something that’s really been on my mind and kind of really bothering me,” he continues, asking for the DNA test. Kayla agrees to meet with Ryan and discuss the test further, but it’s clear Ryan’s intrusion in her life is anything but welcome. Don’t miss Kayla’s story on Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.