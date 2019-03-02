‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Star Kayla Sessler Reveals 15-Week Baby Bump Photo

Another baby is joining the Teen Mom franchise family, thanks to Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Kyayla Sessler. The 20-year-old shared a pregnancy update on Instagram Thursday, showing off her baby bump at 15 weeks.

Sessler shared a mirror selfie, showing her wearing a tight-fitting red dress from FashionNova. “15 weeks,” she wrote in the caption, along with two heart emojis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sessler announced the pregnancy on Feb. 10, sharing a photo of her 1-year-old son Izaiah Cole wearing a T-shirt with “only child” crossed out and replaced with “big brother.” She also included the sonogram and revealed that the baby is due in August 2019.

The reality TV star’s boyfriend, Luke Davis III, 21, shared the photo of Isaiah, adding, “Zay gone be a big brother in August.”

Izaiah is Sessler’s son with ex-boyfriend Stephan. During the Young and Pregnant reunion special in December, Sessler said her relationship with Stephan has been strained, and she refused to let his mother see Izaiah. In a Hollywood Life interview, she said Stephan is now estranged from his son by his choice.

“He hasn’t seen Isaiah in over 2 months on his choice,” Sessler told the site in January. “It does break my heart for Izaiah. But I’d rather Stephan be out of his life rather than in and out because I feel like that will just hurt my son even more.”

Sessler said their relationship has not gotten better since the reunion, and opened up about the difficulties of being a single parent.

“I think the hardest part is just worrying that your son is going to be disappointed when he’s older, like wonder where his dad is and how I’m going to explain the situation,” Sessler said. “My mom’s really supportive emotionally. I know I can go talk to her if I’m upset about something.”

Sessler also now has the support of Davis, who is the father of her new baby. The couple are also living together, and Sessler believes he is “the one” for her.

“We live together,” Sessler explained. “Izaiah loves him. We don’t use the word dad for him. We just call him Luke, but since Stephan is not around, Luke has stepped up and buys Isaiah things and takes care of him and is doing the same things that Stephan should be doing.”

Young And Pregnant was renewed for a second season, which will debut later this year. In addition to Sessler, the show also follows Jade Cline, Brianna Jaramillo and Ashley Jones. Lexi Tatman was featured in the first season, but will be replaced by a different mother in Season 2.

The series is the third Teen Mom show on the air, joining Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2. New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kayla Sessler