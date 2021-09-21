‘Teen Mom’: What Farrah Abraham’s Ex Co-Stars Think of Her New Career

Amid the drama surrounding her law school pursuits, Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham shared an interesting claim about her former co-stars’ take on her new career path. During an interview with TMZ, Abraham claimed that several of her former Teen Mom co-stars have asked her to “represent” them. This news comes as Abraham is looking to attend law school after her experience with Harvard University’s online class.

Abraham spoke to the outlet while attending Debbie Durkin’s EcoLuxe Lounge event in Beverly Hills. She told TMZ that as she prepares to pursue a law career, she feels as though she will “have to have my own office.” She went on to say that there are already people, including some of her former co-workers, who are interested in enlisting her for her legal services. The former reality star claimed, “My friends keep asking. Teen Mom cast members keep asking if I could represent them.” She added regarding this pursuit, “I feel fortunate. I work with a lot of public figures.” Abraham did not share which Teen Mom cast members she was reportedly in contact with about the topic.

Elsewhere in the interview, Abraham shared some details about where her law career will take her next. First and foremost, the Ex on the Beach alum, who has a Bachelor’s degree from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, hopes to attend law school soon. She claimed that various law schools are interested in having her attend, including Yale University. Although, she may be aiming to attend school on the west coast for a very particular reason. She explained, “I don’t know if I’m going to stay out here on the West Coast or go to the East Coast. I do have to say, after the Harvard debacle, I do think the West Coast is more diverse and appropriate for inclusion, better weather. So we’ll see what happens about that.”

While she’s not sure where she wants to attend law school, it will more than likely not be Harvard Law School. Abraham spoke out against the school after she claimed that she did not receive credit for an online source that she took. She alleged that she went through “educational abuse” at Harvard University and said that she would be taking legal action against the institution. However, while speaking with TMZ, she said that her issues with Harvard are not her current focus. Instead, she said that she will be “focusing on my law career” and choosing to “focus on what’s best for me now.”