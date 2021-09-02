‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Burns Harvard Sweatshirt Amid Dispute

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham can’t seem to stay away from trouble. Abraham has been battling Harvard University for some time, threatening to take legal action against the university. The controversial reality star recently took to social media to set fire to her Harvard sweatshirt. She previously accused the university of “educational abuse.”

Abraham, 30, used a blow torch to burn the white sweatshirt. She reshared the TikTok video on Instagram, captioning the video, “Thank you therapists for the tools over the years to overcome abuse @harvard shirt is going to raise money for mental health. Educational abuse, financial abuse is not what I choose nor allow, #consent culture #1.”

Abraham also referred to herself as a “teacher.” The MTV alum was kicked out of her online class via Zoom by her professor after she was encouraged to drop the class.

She blasted the Ivy League in a Yelp review, alleging she had minimal help after going through more private channels. Per Abraham, her professor, Patricia Bellanca, told her that her writing skills were lackluster and suggested that she transfer to a lower-level class.

In the Instagram post, Abraham continued, accusing the university of stealing her money. “I will never block anyone out of zoom nor lie and bully a student and fraud them out of money like Harvard and many others so I read now on this epidemic #discrimination is illegal. #law #Omaha NE miss you! Off to #massachusetts,” she added. “Students I received your messages & emails I’m sorry and empathize with educational abuse! Act on the laws & laws will be enforced. #harvardreview #mentalhealth #healing #theraputic.”

Her 12-year-old daughter Sophia, who was featured on the reality program for nearly a decade, commented on the post “Legendary” – alongside a few fire emojis.

Page Six reports that Abraham was enrolled in “intermediate screenwriting” and “writing in the humanities” classes but did not earn any credits.