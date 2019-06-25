‘Teen Mom’ Dad Tyler Baltierra Calls out ‘Social Media Child Therapists’ After Comments About Daughter Nova

If there’s one thing Tyler Baltierra won’t stand for, it’s people trying to diagnose his daughter on social media. Following a brand new episode of Teen Mom OG, the 27-year-old slammed “social media child therapists” on Twitter.

Baltierra addressed fans concerns over daughter Nova’s behavior during the episode in his message. The MTV personality revealed that Twitter users were claiming her “fit” was signs of “‘abandonment anxiety issues,’” presumably in response to wife Catelynn Lowell‘s few stints in treatment for her mental health issues.

This season of Teen Mom OG has been emotional for Baltierra and Lowell. The pair reunited after a month apart in the premiere. Lowell admitted that while she wasn’t very interested in the separation at first, it was good for her and her relationship with Baltierra.

“I grew a lot more independent during our separation, so now that we’re back together, I don’t want Tyler to feel like he’s my caretakers again,” she said during the episode. “I don’t want Tyler to feel like he’s walking on eggshells around me again, because I’m stronger than I was before the separation. so I want to communicate openly so resentment doesn’t build up.”

Later in the episode, the couple sat down to talk together about the progress they made during the separation. Lowell admitted to her husband that it showed her she didn’t “need” him.

“If he ends up wanting to divorce me, I guess, whatever, I’ll be sad, but I don’t f—king need you,” she told him of her mindset. “I could do this on my own. If you were to leave, I could be a mom — I could be a bada– mom and not even give a s—.”

Lowell continued, “I want you forever, but I don’t need you.”

the current season of Teen Mom OG focuses significantly less time on Lowell’s mental health, which has improved since previous seasons. She discussed her mental state at its lowest during an interview on the podcast Voices For Change 2.0.

She explained that through therapy, she’s learned that “it’s OK to not be OK.”

“Don’t be ashamed, talk to somebody, and find a therapist you like, even if you have to go through three,” Lowell urged. “You can get through it and change as long as you are willing to put in the work. Remember that your past does not define you.”

The mother-of-three also revealed that she herself has found ways to combat her anxiety outside of therapy alone. Lowell said she keeps herself busy and focuses on hobbies like riding her horse, meditating, doing yoga and using lavender oil.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.