'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Announces Return Date, Watch the First Trailer

It's a whole new season for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter! MTV announced Tuesday that the Teen Mom spinoff would return with two new episodes on a new night, Wednesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET, and air subsequent episodes on Wednesdays in the following weeks. Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 alum Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, and Maci Bookout will appear on this new season.

In the new chapter of The Next Chapter, the moms are tackling "lingering emotional wounds, relationships and fears in order to start anew," MTV teased, but will they be able to find a fresh start? "Leaning on each other for support in this next phase of life, they experience some of the most challenging moments yet in their parenting experiences, including mental health struggles, co-parenting negotiations, addiction and heartbreaking health concerns," the network continued.

When it comes to Portwood, she and her ex, Gary Shirley, are "peacefully co-parenting their teenage daughter Leah," as Portwood returns to her old house with the hope of moving back in. Ashley Jones is planning her wedding to Bar Smith, but he needs to finish his community service hours or face jail time. When Smith returns to California, Jones stays in Nevada to finish her nursing program but finds being a single mom very difficult.

Meanwhile, DeJesus is shocked when ex Devoin Austin goes to rehab for his gambling addiction, only to return and ask her out on a date. While he has been stepping it to co-parent, her friends and family warn her to exercise caution in their renewed romance. Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra seek advice on how to talk to their girls about body safety as Tyler begins ketamine therapy treatments to help him work through trauma related to childhood sexual abuse.

Floyd moves into her new house with husband Zach Davis, and they both support Floyd's co-parent, Cory Wharton, and his family as he prepares for his youngest daughter's open heart surgery to treat her tricuspid atresia. Cline is in wedding planning mode ahead of her nuptials with Sean Austin, but is struggling when her mom and dad "hit rock bottom" and decide to go to rehab. Cline then begins attending Al-Anon meetings to find more emotional support and understanding.

Messer has been finding her new normal following the end of her engagement to Jaylan Mobley and wonders if she's ready to date again following the breakout. Amid the fallout, she attempts to mend her complicated relationship with her dad. Meanwhile, Bookout and her ex, Ryan Edwards, rekindle their friendship and are able to put the past behind them to co-parent their son Bentley, "but things get more difficult with Ryan's divorce and a slip in his sobriety." While Bookout starts attending Al-Anon meetings, she's also busy dealing with her own medical crisis. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres with two new episodes Wednesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.