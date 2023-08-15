'Teen Mom' Star Reveals She's Pregnant Again

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star Rachel Beaver is pregnant! The 21-year-old MTV personality, who is already mother to 4-year-old daughter Hazelee, announced Thursday that she was expecting her second child, sharing a photo to her Instagram featuring her prominent baby bump.

"I've been keeping this a secret for quite some while now. I'm very happy/nervous to finally announce that I'm having another baby!" she captioned the photos. "These past few months have been full of some of the most life-changing moments in my entire life but I wouldn't change a thing for the world." Beaver added, "Your daddy and I can't wait to meet you! Please be kind in the comments, it took a lot for me to post this. If you have something negative to say just keep it to yourself."

Beaver told The Ashley's Reality Roundup that she is currently 17 weeks pregnant and that the father of her second child is her boyfriend of over a year, Scott. "We live together and co-parent two kids, as he has a daughter himself," Beaver explained, insisting this wasn't an "oopsie baby." She continued, "This baby was planned. I didn't want my children to be too far apart." Scott, who is older than Beaver, has been fitting in with her family well, she continued. "Surprisingly we've all gotten along and been doing good," the pregnant MTV star shared.

Some of Beaver's Young & Pregnant co-stars made sure to wish her well in the comments of her pregnancy announcement, with Madisen Beith writing, "Congratulations!! I bet Hay is so excited!" Kayla Sessler added, "Congrats! Having two kids is the best. Built in best friends." Beaver's second pregnancy won't play out on camera, however, as Young & Pregnant was canceled by MTV back in March.

Even before the official cancellation, Beaver vowed not to return if it was renewed. "My mental health is/will always be more important than money," the reality star wrote at the time. "Therefore I have decided to quit Teen Mom. This will be my last season & I appreciate the opportunity I have been given. It was fun while it lasted."