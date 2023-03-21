'Teen Mom' Spinoff Reportedly Canceled at MTV

MTV is once again trimming the size of the Teen Mom franchise. The spinoff Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant was reportedly canceled before production on Season 4 could begin. Young and Pregnant featured Kayla Sessler, Brianna Jaramillo, Kiaya Elliott, Madisen Beith, and Rachel Beaver during its third season.

"Calls went out today to the cast and let them know it's done," a source told The Ashley's Reality Round-Up Tuesday. The crew was told there will not be a fourth season, the source explained. Executive producers were on the calls when the show's stars and their mothers learned about its fate.

The decision was not a complete surprise, as Young and Pregnant struggled to attract viewers. The Season 3B premiere drew a scant 161,000 viewers. Still, The Ashley's source said it was a "sad day" for those involved in the series.

Some of the cast members were interested in returning, but Beaver previously announced she would leave the show if it was picked up. In August 2022, she told fans the show was taking a toll on her mental health. "My mental health is/will always be more important than money. Therefore I have decided to quit Teen Mom," she said at the time. "This will be my last season and I appreciate the opportunity I have been given. It was fun while it lasted."

Young and Pregnant debuted in March 2018 with Jade Cline, Jaramillo, Sessler, Ashley Jones, and Lexi Tatman. Cline was promoted to Teen Mom 2 in 2019 to replace Jenelle Evans, while Jones joined Teen Mom 2 in December 2020 to replace Chelsea Houska. Tatman also chose not to return after the first season. Beaver and Elliott joined in Season 2, while Beith and Jones joined in Season 3.

The Teen Mom franchise began with 16 and Pregnant back in 2009. Teen Mom OG began later that year and continued until November 2021. Teen Mom 2 aired between 2011 and 2022. The two shows were consolidated into Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which debuted in September 2022. The Next Chapter cast includes Ambert Portwood, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltiera, Cheyenne Floyd, Leah Messer, Maci McKinney, Cline, and Jones. All Teen Mom shows are streaming on Paramount+ and another season of The Next Chapter is reportedly in the works for later this year.

