'Teen Mom' Star Posts Rare Selfie to Rave Reviews From Fans

✖

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood graced her fans with a stunning selfie recently. According to The Sun, the reality star posted a rare selfie that instantly caught the attention of her many fans. Portwood's post comes a few weeks after she shared that she would be reuniting with her daughter Leah, whom she shares with her ex, Gary Shirley, amid their strained relationship.

In the snap, Portwood gazes into the camera as she poses for the shot. Her curly hair is done up in a ponytail for the low-key photo. The Teen Mom star's post came alongside a positive message to her fans, as she had something to say to the lovely people who follow her page. She wrote a short and sweet, "Good morning beautiful souls!" Portwood ended her message with a coffee cup emoji and the hashtag, "#beautifulsouls." In response to her photo, many of her fans wrote some incredibly kind comments. One individual wrote that Portwood was "breathtaking," while another commented, "You are gorgeous."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__)

As previously mentioned, Portwood's post comes amid a positive update about her family life. In late May, the MTV personality posted another selfie to let her fans know that she would be getting together with her kids, per The Sun. At the time, she captioned a photo of herself by writing, "Ready for a rainy day with my little ones." In addition to being a mom to 12-year-old Leah, Portwood also shares three-year-old son James with her ex, Andrew Glennon. The publication noted that both Leah and James live with their fathers, who won custody of the children over Portwood.

It's nice to see that Portwood reunited with her daughter recently, especially in light of the events that went down on the last season of Teen Mom OG. During the course of the season, Portwood's relationship with her daughter became strained. The reality star subsequently took aim at Shirley's wife, Kristina, as she claimed that Leah's stepmother negatively affected her own relationship with her daughter. At one point during the Teen Mom OG reunion, Portwood even said that Kristina and Shirley were "spoiling" Leah, which is why they have a positive relationship with her.

"They spoil my daughter. Spoiling a child is horrible. It turns people into absolutely misguided and very delusional people when it comes to the world that we really live in," Portwood said. "Children need love. I give plenty of love to my children. I know how my daughter really feels. I've talked to her a couple of times without cameras." Even though Portwood had a strained relationship with Leah (and with Shirley and Kristina), it seems like the mom-of-two is in a better place with her now if they have reunited. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.