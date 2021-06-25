'Teen Mom' Star Files Restraining Order Against Ex, Reverses Course Later

✖

The drama between Teen Mom 2 exes Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau continues, as Us Weekly has confirmed that Marroquin filed a restraining order against Comeau on June 21. According to the court documents, the reality TV star alleged that Comeau "assaulted me in front of" their 2-year-old son, Eli. "I worry that she will come to my house and assault me again and/or try to take our son," he wrote. "She has assaulted me on multiple occasions and due to my career I want to protect my job and kids." He also claimed that she "closed fist punched me several times" during a "verbal argument."

Marroquin filed the petition on Monday, but he requested that the order be dismissed on Tuesday, June 22. "I no longer feel threatened by my son’s mother,” he said. "I believe we can handle any altercation that arises." Marroquin and Comeau dated for a few months in 2017, before reuniting in March 2018. They welcomed their son in November 2018.

Marroquin revealed on Instagram that he and Comeau were engaged in 2019. "June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me," he wrote. "Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights… our endless laughs… and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever. Without you, our gym wouldn’t be possible. Without you we wouldn’t have a place to call home. Most importantly, without you, we wouldn’t be complete. Thank you for being the greatest mom to Eli and now (soon to be) stepmom to Lincoln. I feared not finding someone that would love me and linc the way you do. Never have I questioned that with you. Thank you for everything you do for this family. I can’t believe I’m this lucky." Marroquin shares his other son, Lincoln, with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

However, the couple broke up again in 2019 and Lowry claimed that Marroquin cheated on Comeau while she was pregnant, revealing text messages from her ex-husband asking to hook up. "She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me," Lowry tweeted. "I've been in her shoes and I've felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on tv."

Marroquin confirmed to InTouch in January that he and Comeau had broken up again, although he denied the cheating allegations. "While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false," he told InTouch. "My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself."