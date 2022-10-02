'Teen Mom' Star Cheyenne Floyd is Officially Married

Cheyenne Floyd has added another title to her name: wife. The Teen Mom star married her longtime love Zach Davis on Sept. 29 in front of their family and closest friends. The couple wed in a ceremony near Pasadena, Calif. Her co-star Jade Cline shared photos from he big day. Floyd, a mother of two, also shared a few sweet pics from the big day to her Instagram Stories, one of which showcased a note received from Davis before the ceremony. "Here's to a lifetime together," the message read. "I love you so much and can't wait to see you later." Many of the pair co-stars were in attendance to celebrate. She previously told E! News that all cast members form her respective shows were invited. "We invited everyone," she joked in a previous interview. "We covered all bases."

Whether or not MTV cameras captured the special day is unclear, but it wouldn't be a surprise. But she expressed her excitement leading up to the nuptials. "We really want the wedding to be reflective of our relationship and who we are in our family," she told the media outlet. "Everything is done in house. Everything's done by our family and our parents. One tease would be Zach's dad is marrying us."

The coronavirus pandemic delayed their initial wedding plans. But, it never deterred her from wanting to become Mrs. Davis.

"I think sometimes people forget that I've known Zach since I was 16," she told E! News in August. "We built our love and our foundation off of a friendship. We were friends who fell in love and I don't know if there was ever a moment where I was like, 'yeah, he's the one,' but I think when I look back at our love story, there's been so many moments. He's genuinely held my hand on some of the best days of my life and held them tighter on some of the worst days."

Floyd shares a daughter, Riley, with former Challenge star Cory Wharton. The two seemingly hooked up for a brief fling. His paternity was discovered via a test after Riley was born, but he immediately stepped up to the plate.