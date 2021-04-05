'Teen Mom' Star Almost Has Wardrobe Malfunction After Launching OnlyFans Account

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is the latest reality star to make a jump to OnlyFans in recent months. The adult platform has become a popular outlet for celebrities and adult performers to interact directly with their fans. There have also been plenty of overnight success stories, such as Bella Thorne and Bhad Bhabie.

The 26-year-old MTV reality star recently joined the platform and netted $10,000 in just one week. It's far from the millions that poured in for more prominent celebrities and stars, but it is a modest start for a "regular" person. According to The Sun, Sunday saw DeJesus post a photo to her Instagram stories promoting her account on OnlyFans, almost facing a bit of a wardrobe malfunction.

The Teen Mom 2 star has made it clear she doesn't post nude photographs to her account, so the tease straddled the line between what fans can expect and the accidents we face. "Life is crazy. How I just made 10k+ in a week with only fans and no my vagina is not out or t—ies," DeJesus tweeted.

The reality star has also shared other snapshots throughout the week, highlighting her curves and attempt to persuade people to make the jump to her OnlyFans. Considering the total she pulled, fans are following her trail of breadcrumbs.

According to The Sun, DeJesus has been blunt with her goals on the platform and is "thirsty" for more money. "I'm tryna buy a second home! paid in full x2!" she wrote in response to a fan on Twitter.

While it is an unorthodox method to make cash, this has become a vibrant avenue for many in the current era. DeJesus is just one of many attempting to make extra cash on the platform, especially amid the pandemic. There are plenty of lingering questions about where the line should be drawn related to celebrities taking the spotlight from adult performers who rely on the site to survive, but for now it seems that all can co-exist without much drama.